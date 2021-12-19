ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs Voice
Glenwood Springs Voice
 2 days ago

(Glenwood Springs, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glenwood Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIGhH_0dR5uKCV00

2701 Midland Ave Unit 125, Glenwood Springs, 81601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Condominium | 1,579 Square Feet | Built in 2001

View-ti-full! Enjoy beautiful views from the deck of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath top level condo. The maintenance free living at the Terraces is ideal for anyone looking to own a piece of Glenwood Springs. The open kitchen, living, dining is perfect for entertaining and it opens to the deck with spectacular views of Mt Sopris and Glenwood Springs. Bonus features include light and spacious bedrooms, a laundry room and master suite. The unit comes with a 2-car tandem garage to keep your cars clean during the winter months. Call today to get inside!

For open house information, contact Amy Luetke, The Property Shop at 970-947-9300

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-173087)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjsZn_0dR5uKCV00

11101 County Road 117, Glenwood Springs, 81601

1 Bed 1 Bath | $137,500 | Condominium | 400 Square Feet | Built in 1968

1 bedroom furnished Brettleberg condo. $500 flooring credit at time of closing. Call listing brokers for any questions.

For open house information, contact Marianne Ackerman, The Property Shop at 970-947-9300

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-172974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QayHc_0dR5uKCV00

135 Ptarmigan Drive, Glenwood Springs, 81601

5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,749,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,824 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Breathtaking Red Mountain Views are captured by the floor to ceiling windows in this West Glenwood stunner. Newly remodeled with a contemporary flair this home offers all the amenities and privacy you desire. Enter into the open layout from the grand entry featuring new slate flooring and updated lighting. Soaring 15-20 feet ceilings are featured throughout the main level. New paint, tile, cabinets and countertops and refinished solid wood floors center the beautifully updated kitchen, living room, dining room and office. The main level master suite greets you at the end of the day with a soak in the freestanding tub or a relaxing steam in the luxurious shower. The walkout lower level offers two large bedrooms with new carpet and paint that share

For open house information, contact Erin Bassett, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse-GWS at 970-928-9000

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171977)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbwQI_0dR5uKCV00

0244-0246 Mel Ray Road, Glenwood Springs, 81601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,173 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Located in Garfield County and currently used for small business. 2 separate living units, 1 with 2 bedrooms and a 1 bedroom apartment. Or could be used as office spaces or short-term rentals. Outdoor entertaining space complete with hot tub, frig, and TV. Yard is landscaped and fenced. Large 2-car or 2 truck metal carport. Parking for extras like boats, RV's, trailers, and play-toys. Shipping container included for storage or workshop area. Neat and clean property for your small business and/or for living close to work. Or use as investment or employee housing. Commercial Limited Zoning, for many options, see documents for zoning information.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Van Dyke, The Property Shop at 970-947-9300

Copyright © 2021 Aspen/Glenwood Springs MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AGSMLS-171940)

Glenwood Springs Voice

Glenwood Springs Voice

Glenwood Springs, CO
