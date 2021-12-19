ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for a home in Hot Springs Village? These houses are on the market

Hot Springs Village Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Hot Springs Village, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hot Springs Village will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltRmr_0dR5uJJm00

3 Helena Lane, Hot Springs Vill., 71909

2 Beds 2 Baths | $132,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,664 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Lots of living space..... This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has an extra living area. The garage was converted into living area with 2 additional roomy storage closets. Native stone fireplace, delightful covered back deck and a large lot are all part of this home. Located on a quiet culdesac, you are sure to enjoy the convenience to many of the Village amenities.

For open house information, contact Deb Seibert, Hot Springs Village Real Estate at 501-922-5252

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21037696)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krW9j_0dR5uJJm00

182 Flower Garden Trail, Hot Springs, 71909

6 Beds 5 Baths | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,505 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful home sits atop 30 acres. House is 2805 sq ft and separate garage apartment is 700 sq ft complete with own bedroom, bathroom and laundry room. Home is a split floor plan, three guest bedrooms and master is separate with spacious bath, closet. Gourmet Kitchen features everything a cook would desire. large Laundry room and plenty of cabinets. Upstairs is large room, could be game room or bedroom with its owns bath and closets (dont miss the extra closet) Three car garage is 1020 sq ft.

For open house information, contact Susan Vaught, RE/MAX Homefinders at 501-982-2159

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21030991)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g4r0e_0dR5uJJm00

11 Millwood Ct, Hot Springs, 71901

2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Enjoy the lovely setting from your deck in this well kept 2 BR/2BA townhouse with 1 BR/BA downstairs & 1 BR/BA upstairs. Laundry room downstairs. Total kitchen remodel with custom wood cabinets, new countertops & all new kitchen appliances. Fridge, bar stools & washer/dryer convey. WB fireplace, walk in closets & other storage areas. A/C replaced 2019. 1 designated covered parking spot. Many amenities in this desired, park-like, well maintained community including pool & clubhouse. Allows min. 6 mo rentals.

For open house information, contact Christy Sublett, Hot Springs Realty at 501-525-4178

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21039048)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiIqJ_0dR5uJJm00

46 Sierra Drive, Hot Springs Vill., 71909

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Spacious well maintained home with vaulted beamed ceilings. Large living room features wood burning fireplace, built in shelving and storage. Kitchen features more than ample cabinetry and Corian counters, newer appliances. Laundry with pantry and cabinetry opens to 2 car garage. Owners suite features walk in closet, bath with jetted tub and private sitting room or office. Two additional bedrooms and bath. Private deck overlooks fenced yard back yard. Walk in crawl with additional storage space. Loved

For open house information, contact Alissa Nead, RE/MAX of Hot Springs Village at 501-922-3777

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21038678)

See more property details

