Check out these Decatur homes on the market

(Decatur, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Decatur. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

106 Cr 2830, Decatur, 76234 3 Beds 2 Baths | $343,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE NEWLY DEVELOPED HILLSIDE ADDITION IN DECATUR!!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is waiting for YOU!!! Located on over 1.5 Acres offering a pond, plenty of space for the workshop, a pool, and all the space for the kids. Warm beautiful exterior colors complement the white and bright farmhouse colors inside. Luxury Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances, Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Traffic Areas, along with walk in pantry. Separate Mud Room and Utility Space located adjacent to the garage. Slidell ISD. ALL SELECTIONS HAVE BEEN MADE FOR THE HOME. NO CHANGES ACCEPTED. DEC 2021 COMPLETION.

For open house information, contact Cason Caraway, Parker Properties at 940-627-9040

8618 Palmer Lane, Ponder, 76259 3 Beds 2 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,986 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Energy efficient 5 acre lot close to Denton. New 16 SEER HEAT PUMP.Solar panels paid for:electric $80 to 100 mo winter, $120-200 summer, gas $275 yr; 5 storage bldgs, 8 carport slots, office & big dog house.Solid construction walls are up to 1' thick with 9 inch insulation. Walls are soundproof.Granite in baths, Corian in kitchen, soft close cabinets.Dual ovens with 1 convection, huge pantry & extra large utility room.Huge 2nd living connected to game room w-pool table perfect for big family.Hand scraped laminate-ceramic floors.Metal roof has 1.5' closed cell batting making it water & sound proof. See attached for improvements.

For open house information, contact John Patterson, Keller Williams Realty FtWorth at 817-920-7700

258 Clairmont Drive, Ponder, 76259 4 Beds 3 Baths | $423,389 | Single Family Residence | 2,455 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14720435 - Built by Impression Homes - April completion! ~ New Impression Home: This amazing, nearly 2500sf, open concept, 4 Brdroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage home will have large windows, a Sous Chef Kitchen, Stone Gas Log Fireplace with a Cedar Mantle, and Wood Look Tile throughout the main living areas. The Smart Home Package includes a Ring dorrbell and easy automation on one single phone app with a white glove service for installation, Sprinkler System, Fence, Garage Door Opener, blinds, and so much more!

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, IMP Realty at 888-566-3983

13 Christi Lane, Krum, 76249 4 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,064 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This Krum one-story home offers a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to show its potential.

For open house information, contact Feras Rachid, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 214-378-3667