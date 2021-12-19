Take a look at these homes on the Rice Lake market now

(Rice Lake, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rice Lake will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

303 N 10Th Street, Cameron, 54822 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,207 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Completely renovated, must see Cameron charmer! Complete the master suite & bonus room in the lower level to your liking with your choice of paint. Roof 2019, Central Air 2020, Tankless water heater 2021.

For open house information, contact Angela Kahl, Keller Williams Realty Diversified at 715-514-4265

N 903 County Highway Md, Sarona, 54870 2 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Here is your chance to own a lake home or cabin on the premier Long Lake! This property boasts two parcels giving you nearly 3 acres. The short walk across the road to your 246 ft. of frontage keeps you from paying the high lake property taxes. The ranch style home sits on a beautifully wooded lot with plenty of wildlife. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths with a partially finished walkout basement and plenty of storage space. Enjoy the view of the lake from the picture window in the living room. There is a detached 2 car garage with a fully insulated/heated 24x30 workshop attached. Many updates accompany this property including new well, septic tank, water heater, roof on garage and workshop. Long Lake offers scenic undeveloped shoreline, sandbars, marina, 8 boat-up restaurants/bars and 19 miles of great fishing and boating. Don't let this one slip away!

For open house information, contact Tricia Sprague, Team Realty at 715-234-1991

2169 20 1/4 Avenue, Rice Lake, 54868 3 Beds 5 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,649 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Custom 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with 414 feet of frontage and almost 4 acres on beautiful Rice Lake! Rice Lake is a full recreation lake that is centrally located-no need for a cabin when you can live at the lake year round! This home is a private oasis with gorgeous lake views that can be enjoyed throughout most of the home. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, abundance of cabinet space, and of course the lake view! The living room features large floor to ceiling windows to let in natural light and opens to the lakeside deck. An additional 24x24 detached garage makes storage a breeze for all your lake toys!

For open house information, contact Casey Watters, Real Estate Solutions at 715-719-0555

745 Diamond Lane, Rice Lake, 54868 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Duplex | 2,632 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Very nice twin home in a quiet Rice Lake Neighborhood with a deck overlooking a private backyard. This unique open floor plan features 2 kitchens, one on each level, main floor laundry, spacious master bedroom, solid oak trim and 6 panel doors. Lower level besides having a full kitchen also has a huge family room, den and office space. This home offers plenty of privacy for owner and their guests. New in 2020 is oven/range and hot water heater, and has a newer roof. Ideal location close to medical facilities, schools, municipal pool and shopping. Property features 2 kitchens and separate living areas, makes it ideal for multi generations to share

For open house information, contact William Smith, CB Brenizer/Rice Lake at 715-234-5010