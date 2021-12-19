Check out these homes for sale in Covington now

(Covington, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Covington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

38 Crown Way, Atoka, 38004 4 Beds 3 Baths | $307,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in None

The Madison, four bedrooms and three bathrooms home with coveted three car garage! Perfectly situated around an open main living area, the Madison creates the perfect blend of livability as well as privacy! The great room, kitchen and dining areas are all open to one another, while still maintain their separation. The isolated main suite features closets galore with double sink vanities in the glamour bathroom as well as a soaking tub and separate shower. Two secondary bedrooms comprise an entire wing and are serviced by a full bathroom. The third secondary bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom, perfect for out-of-town guests. *Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.*

For open house information, contact Wallace Estates Sales D.R. Horton - Memphis

99 Cotton Fall, Atoka, 38004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Cute Home in Atoka in Deer Ridge Subdivision. This Home Features: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Dining Room and Large Living Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Kitchen w/ Separate Breakfast Area, No Carpet, Laminate Hardwood and LVP Flooring Throughout, Unfinished Upstairs (1000+-SF That Can Be Finished or Attic Space to Make 2800+- SF), Vinyl Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage and More! Call Drake Harber at 731 617 7279 or Visit: DrakeHarberHomes.com for More Information and a Private Showing Today! Motivated Seller!

For open house information, contact Drake Harber, Hickman Realty Group Inc.-Jack at 731-664-1006