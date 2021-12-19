Check out these Jackson homes on the market

(Jackson, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jackson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7855 Porcupine Creek Rd, Jackson, 83001 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Experience privacy and serenity at its finest. 1740 square foot home sits on 1.22 acres. Seasonal stream on the property. Large, landscaped yard, plenty of deck space to take in the mountain views that surround you. Plenty of natural light floods the great room. Additional living space affords plenty of room for the whole family. Oversize 2 car attached garage allows for plenty of storage as well.

5155/5095 N Prince Place, Jackson, 83001 3 Beds 4 Baths | $15,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,143 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Quintessential Jackson Hole Sanctuary-Located in one of Jackson's most desirable and exclusive neighborhoods, this stunning 37-acre property offers a picturesque log home and guest cabin on one parcel, and blank canvas on the other. Steps from world-class fly fishing on the Snake River while immersed in a pristine forest with moose and deer as neighbors, you will feel uniquely ensconced in the beauty of Jackson Hole. Offering a total of 5,000 square feet of living space you'll enjoy stunning views of Rendezvous Mountain and the entire Teton Range. The home is built in a style that effortlessly balances the rustic charm of a cabin with its grandiose surroundings. Bear Island is a perfect seasonal refuge or year-round residence with a three-car garage to cache gear for a mountain lifestyle. Picturesque Setting - Bear Island is truly a hidden gem. (Offered together with MLS #21-914) Only minutes' drive from the airport, Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis, and all of the amenities that the town of Jackson has to offer, this beautiful riverside neighborhood only feels like it's a million miles away. The Snake River, which winds through the property, is home to native fine-spotted cutthroat trout and offers blue ribbon fly fishing opportunities. Mature cottonwoods, conifers and seasonal streams lend these two, separate eighteen-acre parcels a sense of wild seclusion and abundant privacy. The horizon is marked by unparalleled mountain views: the iconic slopes of Rendezvous Mountain and the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, as well as the majestic Teton Range to the north. Riverfront properties such as Bear Island rarely come to market. This offering presents a unique opportunity to own a Wyoming legacy property. Quintessential Mountain Oasis - The main house, with 3 ensuite bedrooms and 3.5-baths is thoughtfully laid out with ample space for family gatherings or entertaining. Built in 1993 by Bontecou Construction (with materials sourced from Alpine Log Homes of Montana), this Berlin Architects designed home showcases the rugged charm of logs and is infused with the classic elegance of beautifully-crafted wood. Sophisticated details like decks off of each room bringing the outdoors in elevate this home beyond a simple log home, creating a distinctive atmosphere. Stunning West-facing windows welcome abundant natural light, and handcrafted stone fireplaces anchor spacious shared living areas with a timeless sense of warmth. The perfect balance of rustic charm and Western elegance, this home is at once welcoming, refined and impeccably maintained. The functional and cozy kitchen offers bountiful space and easy flow for cooking family meals or entertaining. The large island, multiple ovens, and a six burner gas stove make this kitchen a Western chef's dream. Enjoy a fireside dinner in the beautifully-lit dining room, with a bottle of wine from the wine cellar. Sip a steaming mug of coffee on one of many private decks as the sun filters through the cottonwoods, or as you gaze across the Snake River towards the Teton Range. The nearby guest house with a private bedroom and ensuite bath also includes a hideaway bunk room and additional three-quarter bath, making perfect guest accommodations. Guests will enjoy their own full kitchen, laundry and Tulikivi wood burning stove with pizza oven. The expansive guest cabin deck facing the large fresh-water pond will have your family and friends wanting to take up residence!

59 Virginian Ln, Jackson, 83001 2 Beds 1 Bath | $799,000 | Condominium | 767 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This is a bright and sunny upstairs 2 bedroom Virginian Village condo on the north side of the complex. This condo has a private stairway entrance, a large outdoor deck, spacious bedrooms, large bathroom with full-sized washer and dryer, and a comfortable living space. An exterior storage closet is included as well as 2 dedicated parking spaces. 1 pet is allowed. Conveniently located in midtown near restaurants, the library, bus stop, and the bike path.

282 E Pearl Ave, Jackson, 83001 2 Beds 2 Baths | $2,625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1948

For the first time in over 40-years, this highly desirable NM-2 zoned parcel with Cache Creek frontage, located 3 1/2 blocks from Jackson Hole's famous Town Square, is available for purchase! Redevelopment options abound in the NM-2 zone that allows 3 stories and up to 8 units within an individual building. This ideal location is an easy walk to all of Town of Jackson businesses and amenities, it is conveniently located near a Start Bus stop and it enjoys alley and Pearl Street access. Build workforce housing or your in-town home on a creek, this is an unprecedented opportunity waiting for you and your architect to improve this very special property.

