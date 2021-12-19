ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republicans Praise Manchin as a Hero While Dancing on the Grave of Build Back Better

By Peter Wade
 2 days ago
Republicans were quick to fall all over themselves to hail Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) as a hero who saved Christmas for publicly opposing President Biden’s social spending package . The centrist Democrat said that he “is a no” and will not support Biden’s Build Back Better social spending plan.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t,” Manchin told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Sunday, prompting gushing praise from the right-wing.

“I very much appreciate Senator Manchin’s decision not to support Build Back Better,” said Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.).

“The Build Back Broke bill never seeing the light of day is a Christmas miracle,” tweeted Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.).

“It was clear from the start Americans did not support Democrats’ inflationary tax-and-spending spree,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) posted .

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), also cheered Manchin, writing in a tweet that Manchin’s opposition was “proving separating partisan BBB [and the] bipartisan infrastructure into [two] bills was right thing.” Progressives would argue , however, that passing the infrastructure bill before Build Back Better was a death knell for Biden’s social spending package.

“Thank you, Senator Manchin,” chimed in Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas). “By officially opposing BBB, you might’ve just saved the American way of life.”

Build Back Better sought to take on child poverty, increasing carbon emissions, skyrocketing prescription drug and health care prices, and other issues that have been making life harder for millions of Americans.

While the GOP has tried to characterize Biden’s legislative agenda as unpopular with the American people, a Data for Progress poll earlier this month found that a majority of voters were “very” or “somewhat” concerned about many of the problems the bill would try to alleviate. Some 82 percent of voters said they were concerned about prescription and health care costs, while 68 percent were worried about our consumption of fossil fuels and lack of preparedness for the consequences of climate change. Another 75 percent said that housing costs, such as rent and mortgage payments, concerned them. Among all likely voters, they found, Build Back Better was “strongly” or “somewhat” supported by likely voters with a 23-point margin. In Manchin’s home state of West Virginia, Data for Progress found an even larger 43-point margin of likely voters who support the bill.

‘A Farce’: AOC Doesn’t Buy Manchin’s Excuses for Killing Build Back Better

After Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) publicly pulled his support for Biden’s social spending package, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called his excuses “a farce” but laid the blame for Build Back Better’s failure squarely at the feet of Democratic leadership. During an appearance on Morning Joe the day after Manchin told Fox News he “is a no on this legislation,” Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that this is the outcome that progressives predicted. The progressive caucus warned that Build Back Better would likely fail unless it was coupled with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which Manchin supported. Included in the proposed social spending bill were measures...
How the White House Tried to Twist Manchin’s Arm — and Failed

WASHINGTON — Joe Manchin wasn’t buying it. The negotiations over President Biden’s signature piece of legislation, the Build Back Better Act, had reached a critical moment. The Senate was getting ready to leave for the holidays. The White House needed to secure Manchin’s vote to have any hope of passing the sprawling $1.9-trillion bill before Christmas. But the longer the negotiations dragged on, the more concerns Manchin seemed to have. All that spending would propel inflation ever higher. It would spike the national deficit to dangerous levels. Power companies were making the transition to clean energy without needing a massive government...
Joe Manchin Just Tore Out the Heart of Biden’s Agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin delivered a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. The conservative Democrat from West Virginia said he can no longer support the Build Back Better social spending plan, nor would he be in favor of changing filibuster rules to pass voting rights legislation. “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t,” Manchin told host Bret Baier of Build Back Better. “I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there. … This is a no on this legislation. I have tried everything I know to do.” Build Back Better was the centerpiece of...
Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
Manchin 'refused' to take White House call as top Biden officials sought to 'head him off' before tanking the Build Back Better bill on Fox News: report

Manchin "refused to take a call from White House staff" before his Build Back Better announcement, per Politico. Less than half an hour before his Fox News interview, Manchin told an aide to call the White House. Biden officials tried to intercept Manchin but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
Biden: "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done"

President Biden said Tuesday that he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "are going to get something done" despite Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better agenda. Why it matters: His comments come after days after Manchin announced that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion spending package. Catch up...
