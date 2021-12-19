Take a look at these homes on the Snyder market now
(Snyder, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Snyder. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Quaint, cozy and lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many updates that include energy efficient windows, tankless water heater, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Home has been recently painted inside and out. This cutie is ready for a new owner.
Cute house with natural hardwood floors in a quaint neighborhood, huge covered patio is a great area to entertain. Perfect for a starter home or small family. Priced to sell, call before it's gone!
Very nice Large 3 bed 2 bath floor plan. Nice neighborhood close to shopping and schools. Well kept and move in ready. Don't miss out on this one!
Cute starter or small family home in a wonderful neighborhood. Close to park and schools. New paint throughout the inside, new ceiling fan, remodeled bath. Large back yard with a detached carport with access from alley. Affordable price!
