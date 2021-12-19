Take a look at these homes on the Snyder market now

(Snyder, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Snyder. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3749 Highland Dr, Snyder, 79549 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Quaint, cozy and lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many updates that include energy efficient windows, tankless water heater, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Home has been recently painted inside and out. This cutie is ready for a new owner.

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Juarez, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

2203 43Rd St, Snyder, 79549 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cute house with natural hardwood floors in a quaint neighborhood, huge covered patio is a great area to entertain. Perfect for a starter home or small family. Priced to sell, call before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Juarez, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

1710 37Th St, Snyder, 79549 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,861 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Very nice Large 3 bed 2 bath floor plan. Nice neighborhood close to shopping and schools. Well kept and move in ready. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Doug Neff, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

3406 44Th St, Snyder, 79549 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,059 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Cute starter or small family home in a wonderful neighborhood. Close to park and schools. New paint throughout the inside, new ceiling fan, remodeled bath. Large back yard with a detached carport with access from alley. Affordable price!

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Juarez, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160