ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder, TX

Take a look at these homes on the Snyder market now

Snyder News Beat
Snyder News Beat
 2 days ago

(Snyder, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Snyder. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSWnq_0dR5uC8h00

3749 Highland Dr, Snyder, 79549

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Quaint, cozy and lovingly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with many updates that include energy efficient windows, tankless water heater, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Home has been recently painted inside and out. This cutie is ready for a new owner.

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Juarez, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50043987)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ohyg_0dR5uC8h00

2203 43Rd St, Snyder, 79549

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cute house with natural hardwood floors in a quaint neighborhood, huge covered patio is a great area to entertain. Perfect for a starter home or small family. Priced to sell, call before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Juarez, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50043906)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Rx0r_0dR5uC8h00

1710 37Th St, Snyder, 79549

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,861 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Very nice Large 3 bed 2 bath floor plan. Nice neighborhood close to shopping and schools. Well kept and move in ready. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Doug Neff, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50042459)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbLlp_0dR5uC8h00

3406 44Th St, Snyder, 79549

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,059 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Cute starter or small family home in a wonderful neighborhood. Close to park and schools. New paint throughout the inside, new ceiling fan, remodeled bath. Large back yard with a detached carport with access from alley. Affordable price!

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Juarez, Neff's Mesquite Ridge Realty at 325-515-4160

Copyright © 2021 Permian Basin Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBBRTX-50043301)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Mesquite, TX
City
Snyder, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Mesquite Ridge Realty
Snyder News Beat

Snyder News Beat

Snyder, TX
57
Followers
259
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Snyder News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy