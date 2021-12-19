Top homes for sale in Tomah

(Tomah, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tomah will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

800 East Ave, Tomah, 54660 4 Beds 3 Baths | $226,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,837 Square Feet | Built in 1977

No showings until Thursday, November 18, 2021 due to auction being conducted. 3-4 bed, 2.5 bath with plenty of room for everyone. This property has plenty of living space, the "Arizona" room adds many options to the table. 3 Separate garages ( 1- 25x23, 1-41x15, 1-31x17) all under one roof provide lots of space for vehicles and toys, 2 of the garages are heated property also has a 24x17 shop that was used for woodworking. Bring you decorating talent to update this property's interior. This property has had one owner. All measurements are approximate and should be verified

For open house information, contact Carol Wagenson, First Choice Realty of Tomah, Inc at 608-374-7355

N8280 River Rd, Camp Douglas, 54618 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Check out this manufactured 4 bed, 2 bath country home with 5 acres. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room, with open concept kitchen and dining. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom. Includes detached 24x24 2 car garage as well as 34x28 garage to store all of your toys.

For open house information, contact Ashley Lynch, Castle Rock Realty LLC at 608-847-6020

1010 Jodi Circle, Tomah, 54660 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Don't miss out on this tri-level home located in a quiet neighborhood across from Grumann Park. Home features 3 BR, 2BA, attached 1 vehicle garage and a fenced in back yard giving you the utmost in privacy. LL Shower is located in laundry / mechanical room. Great location to raise your kids! Interior photos coming soon. Sellers are repainting some rooms.

For open house information, contact DaleAnn Bohac, CB River Valley Realty/BRF at 715-284-9055