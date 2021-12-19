Take a look at these homes for sale in Fort Morgan

(Fort Morgan, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Morgan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

20524 Highway 52, Fort Morgan, 80701 4 Beds 4 Baths | $790,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,636 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Inspiring/Quiet mornings and evenings on upper deck overlooking Morgan County river valley. Family and guests will "live" in the open kitchen/living/dining. Kitchen has 2 islands- one great for food and baking prep., granite counters, hardwood floors. Master bedroom features jetted tub w fireplace, walk-in shower, (2) separate 1/2 baths, and private balcony. Wide stairways and halls, 10 ft ceilings. Walk-out lower level has views better than most main levels, large lower level bedroom designed to be divided for an additional conforming bedroom; 24 x 50 additional multiple use garage /gym room 20+ foot ceiling with radiant heat. 30 x 40 post frame building, mature tree lines wind breaks. Both levels have laundry hook ups, 200 amp electrical services, and separate HVAC systems. Over a hill from Highway 52 buffering highway noise. Principal/Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Colorado.

For open house information, contact James Zwetzig, Zwetzig Realty, LLC at 970-867-6625

924 Deuel St, Fort Morgan, 80701 4 Beds 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Move-in ready 4 bedroom, 1 bath, with garden area and plenty of room to add a large garage in back. home located close to schools and shopping.

For open house information, contact Michael Zwetzig, Zwetzig Realty, LLC at 970-867-6625

10612 County Road 12, Fort Morgan, 80701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2020

NEW STUNNING CUSTOM RANCH ON THE PLAINS just 1hr 15min TO DENVER AND 1hr TO GREELEY. Enjoy a country lifestyle within minutes from amenities like: shopping, dining, healthcare, and recreation in Ft. Morgan. This meticulously clean home comes with all the upgrades including: SOFT CLOSE CUSTOM CABINETS, HUGE GRANITE ISLAND, BLACK STAINLESS APPLIANCES, MODERN RANGE HOOD, LIVINGROOM FIREPLACE WITH BUILT-INS, LED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, TILTING EASY CLEAN WINDOWS, NEW WASHER AND DRYER, NEW 30 YR ROOF. This home features an ideal layout with an open floor plan. Walking in the cozy foyer the HUGE LIVINGROOM is flooded with natural light and opens up to the GIANT CUSTOM KITCHEN with an ABUNDANCE OF STORAGE and a breakfast nook by the large west facing windows. The dining room has access to a WALKOUT DECK perfect for entertaining or your morning coffee. A SPACIOUS MASTER SUIT FEATURES A LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSET. Walking outside... A LARGE 1200 SQ FT SHOP WITH ELECTRIC AND NEW ROOF.

For open house information, contact Kaleigh Key, Berkshire Hathaway-Greeley at 970-999-8801

317 W 7Th Ave, Fort Morgan, 80701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $137,000 | Single Family Residence | 558 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cash buyer opportunity 1. Offered in "as-is" condition. 2. Sale subject to existing month to month rental. Tenant has given notice to vacate. Security deposit if any will be transferred to buyer at closing. 3. Showings are available upon advance notice in mornings on Friday, Saturday, Sunday with tenant approval. 4. No seller's property disclosure will be provided.

For open house information, contact James Zwetzig, Zwetzig Realty, LLC at 970-867-6625