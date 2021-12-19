Take a look at these homes for sale in Baxley

(Baxley, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Baxley. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

557 Beach Rd, Baxley, 31513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Built in 1999, this cozy 3bdrm/2bth home with approx 1362 heated sq ft in the city is perfect for a family or individual. It has a small, screened porch as a buffer between the carport and house. Open back patio is the perfect grilling spot. Small storage building included. Landscaping & shade trees will make your yard pop with color! Just under a half acre lot. Plumbing has a water shut-off system! Paved road & has concrete driveway w/ extra parking pad. Carrier HVAC only about 4 years old. Sweet & simple! Call Jessica Rowe at James M. Swain & Associates, Inc. today!

359 N. Brobston St., Baxley, 31513 3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 902 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great investment opportunity in town!! Carport has been enclosed. Large storage shed on property! Home being sold AS IS.

723 Max Deen, Baxley, 31513 4 Beds 3 Baths | $578,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,218 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Great location with a Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on Lake Mayers situated on .69 acre lot .Whether you choose to enjoy quiet time watching the sunrise from the many views within the house, weekends playing on the lake or family cookouts on the spacious back patio. This is the picture perfect spot. Lots of room in the house as well as a large yard that has a cozy fire pit out back . Private boat ramp, floating dock and 2 boat slips. Gate into property requires a code to gain access. Lots of extras are available with this home. Lake Life at its finest. All the furnishings, Boats , Jet Skies and water activity accessories can be purchased separately as well. Huge 40x60 Metal Building with 4 motorized roll up doors to store Boats and Jet Skies are on property across the road from home situated on a .83 acre lot.

124 Zoarbella Dr., Baxley, 31513 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new custom built home. Under construction 1600 Sq. Ft. heated. 2484 Sq. Ft. including porches and double garage. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath. Open floor plan. 16ft. Ceilings in Living Room. Gas Fireplace, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, LVT Flooring , Beautiful Tile Shower in Master Bath. Dark Gray Hardie Board Exterior, Custom Built Shelving in Closets, 10 ft. Trey Ceiling in Master. Gorgeous view overlooking the pond. Beautiful Back Porch and Wood Gables. Quiet peaceful area close to town with a country feel on 1.16 acre with its own deep well.

