Take a look at these homes on the North Adams market now

7171 Vt Route 100, Whitingham, 05361 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Cute and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage, directly across the street from Lake Whitingham. Open concept, kitchen, living and dining, with access to a back deck to enjoy the outdoors. An enclosed sun porch is the perfect spot to sit and enjoy your morning coffee. Perfect for year round use, a vacation home or Airbnb. Walk across the road with your kayak or canoe and follow the trail down to the water's edge. Boat launch is just a short distance away and an oversized garage offers enough space to store your boat or other toys. Easy maintenance, efficient and economical. Crawlspace and unfinished attic space recently insulated with spray foam insulation. Many other recent updates as well, including new bath tub/shower, crawl space vapor barrier, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The attic offers standing room and the potential to finish off this space. Home is on town sewer, has a Buderus energy-efficient heating system and a Generac generator, so you never have to worry about losing power. Propane fireplace insert gives off great heat to keep you warm on cool nights. Close to skiing, Wilmington & Brattleboro. Delayed Showings until Nov. 16.

26 Prospect St, Lanesborough, 01237 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,212 Square Feet | Built in 1961

340-342 South Us-7 Rd, New Ashford, 01237 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,930 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Spectacular opportunity to travel to the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts and own a piece of history. Convert or maintain this once thriving ''Mill on the Floss'' Restaurant, with living quarters on the second level. Fireplaced living room, formal bar, commercial kitchen, 1/2 bath and enclosed double sided porch. On the second level you will find a complete state of the art apartment with formal cherry/granite kitchen, three bedrooms and a master bath waiting to be completed. Vaulted ceilings, carpet, and an exterior deck overlooking the rushing brook. The property sits on 1.2 acres of land, centrally located between Williamstown and Central County. Close to Jiminy Peak Ski Area. Come take a look, you won't be disappointed.

48 Victoria Ln, Lanesborough, 01237 4 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,705 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Berkshire Contemporary Gem designed by notable architect and author Norton Juster. The living spaces are flooded with natural light with mountain views from all living spaces. This four bedroom/two full bath beauty has so much to offer inside and out. Warm yourself by the wood burning fireplaces on cold winter nights in two of the living spaces or enjoy summer evenings on the multilevel deck with heated salt water pool and a hot tub. This home is 8 minutes away from Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort and 20 minutes away from Mount Greylock Summit. After enjoying a day of skiing or hiking, relax in your private sauna off the primary bathroom and step outside on your private deck overlooking the mountains.Call or text Celeste for showings 413-449-4889.

