Top homes for sale in Elberton

(Elberton, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Elberton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1700 Buckhead Road, Tignail, 30668 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Cabin | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Here it is! Beautiful log home on Clarks Hill Lake. Make this your home away from home or permanent residence. As you enter the home you will notice the wrap-around porch with a large deck, perfect for entertaining or just spend quiet evenings watching the sunset over the lake. Walk into the open floor plan with large vaulted ceilings, stone floors and beautiful wall to ceiling woodwork. The large kitchen has granite countertops. This home features master bedroom and bath on the main level. Upstairs has a loft and two bedrooms. A spiral staircase lead you into the basement that would be perfect for a game room or extra bedroom. Walk out of the basement and just short path to your very own private, covered dock where you can enjoy fishing, swimming or just relaxing on deep water. Don't miss this awesome opportunity! Call today for a private showing.

1010 Edwards Drive, Elberton, 30635 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 997 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Very well maintained brick ranch on 0.36 acres. This house offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage. Newer laminate flooring. Large carport and storage building accompany this home. Home sits on a nice corner lot with views of the pond located behind the house. Conveniently located to town and Hwy 72. Just a short drive to Athens GA. Come take a look today...

0 Allen Logan Road, Elberton, 30635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Craftsman style ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, rocking chair front porch, white custom cabinets with formica countertops, stove, microwave & dishwasher included, breakfast area with bay window, open greatroom with wood burning fireplace, wall to wall carpet, master suite has trey ceiling, walk in closet, master bath has garden tub and separate shower, patio, 2 car garage, warranty, Orleans Plan, home is under construction, photos are of the home plan being constructed, not of the actual subject property. Seller will credit buyer $2000 towards closing cost with use of the preferred lender only.

1630 Melody Lane, Elberton, 30635 5 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,782 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome home to this country-style home that is located only minutes from Elberton while boasting over 4 acres on a cul de sac! This 5 BR/4BA home echoes cozy while having plenty of room for all your family and friends. Beautiful new hardwood floors have recently been installed throughout the main areas of the home. Highlights include a wood-burning fire-place in the family room, a roomy mudroom for laundry, a raised area for the main-level bedrooms that is above the common areas of the house, and one's own suite in the basement with an exterior entrance. The master bedroom features its own private deck that overlooks the property with a master bathroom that features vintage sinks that have recently been refurbished. In addition, another bedroom on the main level features a conjoined bathroom making it like a suite, as well. In the basement, there are two bedrooms with a bathroom, as well as, a kitchen, which allows this area of the home to be able to function as a separate living quarters if one so desires. As far as the exterior, the home features a circular driveway, where one side leads to the carport and the other side leads to the basement. This home also features an exterior workshop, where can store items, work, and so much more, and additional acreage for the animals and/or kids to run and play or to be able to enjoy nature so convenient to town. Don't miss this home!

