On the hunt for a home in Jasper? These houses are on the market

(Jasper, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jasper than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

600 Park, Jasper, 75951 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful and well-maintained brick home. This gem is located on a quiet cul-de-sac street and minutes from Lake Sam Rayburn! Featuring 3br 2ba with spacious master suite, 2 carports, 2 storage buildings and covered porches. Could serve as a primary residence or as a monthly rental property. New roof ! Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Denise Quick, Rayburn Realty at 409-698-2109

750 County Road 061, Jasper, 75951 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful property featuring just over 2 acres, completely fenced with an electronic gate, newly remodeled (updated pictures coming soon), 3 bed, 2 bath mobile home with carport and your own private pond. Unrestricted on the south end of Lake Sam Rayburn just two miles from the dam!

280 County Road 165, Jasper, 75951 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,426 Square Feet | Built in None

You are sure to fall in love with this brick home in Jasper! Inside you will find a spacious family room with fireplace to cozy up around, and beautiful kitchen overlooking the back patio. The home features a large laundry room, three bedrooms and two baths, which includes a marvelous master suite with oversized bath and beautiful sunroom. The exterior of the home is completely fenced for your pets and children, and includes a storage building and large concrete pad so you can build a shop. The back of the property is shady and has a quiet sitting area and firepit, along with tree swing. You don't want to wait on this one!

1979 Fm 2799, Jasper, 75951 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1870

****Price Improvement****Come fall in love with a piece of history. This Texas Century Farm, built in the 1870's boasts a beautiful 34+/- acres, several outbuildings/barns/carports, city water and electricity, private septic, mixed hardwoods, pine, pecan and cypress trees. The farm house has modern day touches, including new light/fan fixtures, new HVAC systems (including ductwork), new plumbing throughout, newer metal roof, updated bathroom and family areas with fresh paint and flooring, as well as new wiring in the lower level of the house. Historically high ceilings and master downstairs. There is plenty of storage and a fire escape upstairs. Property backs up to Sandy Creek and makes for a beautiful view. You need to see this one and put your finishing touches on it. You won't be disappointed.

