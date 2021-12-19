Check out these homes on the Ottawa market now

(Ottawa, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ottawa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3349 Tennessee Road, Ottawa, 66067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in None

What a location and investment property this 80 acres along 68 Hwy and fronting a hard surface road on Tennessee. Also has 2 1/2 story home and outbuildings and 2 ponds. The property has 53 acres in crop production and more acres could be put into production. Property is being sold In Its Present Condition.

For open house information, contact Dale Hermreck, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

2349 Stafford Terrace, Ottawa, 66067 4 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,001 Square Feet | Built in 1900

WOW! BEAUTFIUL REMODEL ON THIS FARM HOME! Charming wrap around porch to enjoy coffee in the AM or sunsets in the PM-Large all new kitchen w/tons of prep space for the chef of the family & room for all his/her supervisors as well! 17' x 13' allows plenty of room to add a table or island for eat in kitchen too! Great coffee bar area & check out the countryside views from all the window! Formal Parlor or Living Room- Formal dining room to entertain the guests and step down into the large family room w/built in's and fireplace-Also on the main floor you'll find Bedroom #2 -wonderful new bath-Laundry room (w/plenty of room for storage too!) and Private master suite! Follow the stairs up to 2 more secondary bedrooms & bonus area- All new or updated windows- sheetrock-plumbing-electrical-fixtures-cabinetry-FP-paint-floor covering and MORE! Duel Fuel Heat Pump on Main -Heat pump on 2nd floor- Check out the outbuildings as well-Older 3 car garage-Large barn w/attached 26' x 32' 2 car garage & workshop area-Couple more older outbuildings AND so much more!! Septic recently inspected! MOVE IN READY! EASY access to Lawrence-KC Metro-Ottawa and MORE!

For open house information, contact Leah Hamilton, Crown Realty at 785-242-7700

815 S Oak Street, Ottawa, 66067 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The exterior is already done! Build sweat equity on the interior and fix this place up as your home or make it a great investment! Steps away from Ottawa University, this could be an affordable student home or a rental home (which are definitely needed in this community!)

For open house information, contact Jessica Christopher, Keller Williams Diamond Part at 913-322-7500

2929 Nevada Terrace, Ottawa, 66067 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in None

OH NO! BUYERS JOB SITUATION CHANGED-BACK ON MARKET THRU NO FAULT OF SELLER!!!! HERE'S YOUR OPPORTUNITY~! Check out this roomy ranch on 21 manicured acres-4 Br home w/additional office/den (or 5th Bedroom?!) Open floor plan w/tons of kitchen cabinetry & counter tops-kitchen island & pantry-open to dining room and comfortable family room w/ lg Formal living room too-Master suite has oversized walk in shower & huge master closet! Secondary bedrooms feature 2 bedrooms w/jack and jill bath to share & 4th bedroom has full bath right outside the door! Laundry rm leads you out to a enclosed breezeway/porch (9'x19') then on out to an attached 3 car garage! Covered front porch to watch the sunsets and private patio area w/new Sunsetter shade to watch the wildlife and enjoy your coffee in the mornings! 60'x40' Building has plenty of room for all your hobbies and a 16' door to house your RV or boat as well! Also-40'x30' outbuilding w/automatic waterer w/heater and fenced and cross fenced acreage to have a few cows or horses! Beautiful Bradford Pears line the drive way and front yard! So many extras on this one! So close to amenities but still able to enjoy the country life! 4' Crawl space & a Concrete Storm Shelter in garage!

For open house information, contact Leah Hamilton, Crown Realty at 785-242-7700