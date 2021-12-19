Check out these homes for sale in Winnemucca now

(Winnemucca, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Winnemucca will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

960 Lonnie Ln, Winnemucca, 89445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Estimated completion date is February 30, 2021; subject to change due to unforeseen construction delays. Current taxes posted in listing are representative of the vacant lot only, and will be adjusted by the Humboldt County Assessor following the completion of construction.

5188 Stone House Dr, Winnemucca, 89445 4 Beds 4 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,328 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This luxury home sits at the top of a highly desired neighborhood. The custom kitchen has a large island with granite counter tops and upscale light fixtures. It overlooks a private family room with a rock faced fireplace. The home also offers a formal dining room and living room. Both have different ceiling heights to give that custom and elegant feel. The front of the home has large windows and two balconies to be able to see gorgeous views. The back yard offers a private oasis with a covered patio.

900 Lonnie Lane, Winnemucca, 89445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Estimated availability date for showings to begin September 28, 2021. Estimated completion date is December 30, 2021; subject to change due to unforeseen construction delays. Current taxes posted in listing are representative of the vacant lot only, and will be adjusted by the Humboldt County Assessor following the completion of construction.

5825 Pelican Ln, Winnemucca, 89445 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Mobile Home | 1,919 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This beautiful home is situated on 1.62 acres with a detached garage. The home has serval updates including a new roof, hardwood floor, luxury vinyl kitchen, new carpet in all bedrooms, new appliances, and a propane water heater/furnace. Along with the indoor features the home has a large yard lined with a sprinkler system to keep the grass green. The garage has a new door motor. Well pump and septic have been refreshed recently upgrading to a 1.5hp pump. Welcome to your NextHome!

