Check out these Dumas homes on the market

 2 days ago

(Dumas, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dumas than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEANv_0dR5u2Og00

1304 Ne Ne 4Th St, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 1973

THIS 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 BATHROOMS IS MOVE IN READY! SPACIOUS ROOMS AND LIVING AREA WITH AN ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. CALL TODAY TO GET YOUR PRIVATE TOUR!

For open house information, contact Ever M Olivas, Houlette Real Estate at 806-935-2863

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BUwy_0dR5u2Og00

202 Pine, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 1 Bath | $128,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in None

RECENTLY REMODELED, READY TO MOVE-IN! This three bedroom home has recently updated flooring throughout, paint/texture, light fixtures, trim, doors, and the list goes on. The kitchen features granite countertops and replaced cabinetry. Bath is complete with replaced fixtures, including vanity and tile tub surround. Nice size backyard with storage building. Call today to schedule your private tour!

For open house information, contact The Real Estate Gals Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Dumas at 806-935-7364

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUAfW_0dR5u2Og00

1313 Meredith, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in None

INVESTOR SPECIAL! SELLER IS READY TO GET THIS ONE SOLD. There is so much potential. It would be a great opportunity for a flip or rental property. Don't let this cutie get away!

For open house information, contact Penny Glover, Keller Williams Realty Amarillo at 806-359-4000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12j3OP_0dR5u2Og00

615 Belmont Dr, Dumas, 79029

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. The property features 3 large bedrooms, with all 3 having walk-in closets. The master bedroom is isolated from the other 2 bedrooms. The living room has a cathedral beamed ceiling, with fireplace and spotlight on the fireplace. The patio is covered. Nice entry area is tiled, plus dining area also has eat-in breakfast bar. Central heat and air, sprinklers, and oversized garage, makes this home a great one for anybody.

For open house information, contact PAUL FRENCH, FRENCH AND COMPANY, REALTORS at 806-356-9086

