Take a look at these homes on the market in Eufaula

 2 days ago

(Eufaula, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Eufaula. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

496 Highway 30, Eufaula, 36027

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,840 Square Feet | Built in 2005

You will find a hidden paradise once you enter the gates of this 62-acre property in the Eufaula city limits This 3 BR, 2 BA one-level home offers stunning views overlooking pastures, planted pines, & a 2.25-acre pond stocked w/ bluegill & shellcracker bream along with bass.Enjoy relaxing by an in-ground pool while entertaining guests in the pool & guest houses. There is also a shop w//living qtrs

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE HAWKINS, MossyOak Properties of Eufaula at 334-687-3690

39 Bishop Dr, Georgetown, 39854

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1972

PERFECT first home or investment property! This well-maintained 3 bedroom/1 bath home sits on a quiet street. Home has open kitchen/dining/family room, one car attached carport, and has a large back yard for children's play area. Metal roof! Home is located near school, restaurant, shopping, and beautiful Lake Eufaula. Call Jackie today! 334-324-4136

For open house information, contact Jacklyn Herring, HERRING REALTY at 334-687-6884

706 North Eufaula Avenue, Eufaula, 36027

4 Beds 5 Baths | $549,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,803 Square Feet | Built in 1880

THIS IMPRESSIVE HOME BOAST SOME OF THE FINEST WOOD WORK FROM THE 1800 ERA. HEART PINE FLOORING EXQUISITE DETAILED MOULDING, ROOMS ARE LARGE AND INVITING WITH MULTIPLE F/Ps THE KITCHEN IS HUGE AND HAS A SUBZERO FRIDGE AND BOSCH WALL OVEN. PERFECT FOR MAKING THOSE FAMILY MEMORIES THAT LAST THROUGH THE AGES. BIG WRAP AROUND PORCHES ON THE FRONT THAT ARE PICTURESQUE OF DAYS GONE BY.

For open house information, contact Cynthia (Cindy) Griffin, Ingram Realty LLC at 334-618-3074

104/106 Oakmont Drive, Eufaula, 36027

6 Beds 4 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,175 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Perfect investment property . Two Units Each unit has greatroom,kitchen w eating area and pantry, master bedroom w 1/2 bath and closet, 2 additional bedrooms full bath in hall Fenced back yard,outside storage, Exterior is brick and each unit has 2 parking spaces Private area Close to schools and hospital

For open house information, contact Grace Sanders, THE EUFAULA AGENCY, INC. at 334-687-7001

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

