Detroit Lakes, MN

Detroit Lakes-curious? These homes are on the market

Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 2 days ago

(Detroit Lakes, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Detroit Lakes. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffTD2_0dR5u0dE00

1054 N Shore Drive, Detroit Lakes, 56501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,149 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This beautiful Brick Home was built to raise a family. It features all new windows, large 2 car garage, all brick exterior, 4 main level bedrooms and a large double lot to toss footballs, baseballs or simply enjoy views that face the south and Big Detroit Lake. The interior features a solarium that could easily be considered additional dining and there are two storage rooms in the lower level that were used as bedrooms but do not have legal egress windows. It’s now time for a new family to create a new chapter of memories.

For open house information, contact Howard Hanson, RE/MAX Results - Nisswa at 218-963-9554

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkwEt_0dR5u0dE00

332 Homestead Street, Detroit Lakes, 56501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Nicely maintained home in a great neighborhood! One owner, 4BR/2B, 2 stall attached garage, walk-in closet in master bedroom, central air and back yard deck. Open floorplan with a unique layout. Large backyard with a fenced in area and plenty of room to play. Finished basement with lots of crawl space storage, updated flooring in the kitchen/dining area and both bathrooms. A lovely place to call home!

For open house information, contact Steven Koleno, Beycome Brokerage Realty LLC at 847-865-9309

