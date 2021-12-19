House hunt Arkadelphia: See what’s on the market now

(Arkadelphia, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Arkadelphia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1778 Degray Road, Arkadelphia, 71923 2 Beds 2 Baths | $187,450 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1999

SOLAR-POWERED AS OF AUTUMN 2020. High-Tech SOLAR PANELS (SunPro) are on the roof of this 1-level, 'Country' HOME in the Degray Community of Arkadelphia. This Solar Package cost over $59,000. --- last year. The Owners/Seller's July 2021, South Central Arkansas Electric Cooperative billing was $19.44 (in the 'HEAT OF THE SUMMER'. Wow!



Located at 1778 Degray Road (about 6+ miles Northwest of Arkadelphia city limits) off Hwy. 8 West -or- off Country Club Road and Cedar Grove Road -or- off Old Military Road -or- off Terrell Road (and Hwy. 8 West). A gravel, circular driveway --- shaded by two, large OAK TREES and decorative fencing 'welcomes' family and guests!



This home's unique exterior appeal is heightened by the generous USE OF STONE on the front elevation: Wainscoting, the tall chimney, the front porch and the walkway to the gravel, circular drive.



This 1-story, vinyl-sided residence was built in 1999 and features a large living room with a TALL, SLOPING CEILING and a ROCK FIREPLACE. A spacious entry hall (large enough for furniture on 2 or 3 walls) 'divides' the living room from the 'eat-in' kitchen. There is a handy, 'WALK-IN' PANTRY ALCOVE in the kitchen and a separate, LAUNDRY ROOM off the hallway to the bedrooms and baths.



The bigger, Master Bedroom is on the West end of the house and it features a private Master Bathroom with 'walk-in' shower. The Guest Bedroom is on the East end of the house and it shares a larger, guest bathroom (full) off the hallway.



And, across the entire width of the rear of the house --- is a MASSIVE SUN DECK (12' x 42') with two 'step-down' areas. From this huge, rear deck you have a view of trees, Trees, and more TREES. A lot of them belong to this Property, a whole 2.05 ACRES! Also in the back yard area (before all the trees begin) is a smaller, 'frame' GREENHOUSE structure and an adjoining storage building.



A bigger SHOP BUILDING, and a second STORAGE BUILDING --- are both located East of the house (on the fireplace side of the house), across a side yard area --- in front of MORE TREES that belong to this same, rectangular 2.05 ACRES! And then, there is a fabulous, detached, frame structure with a Gambrel roof-line (a barn-shaped roof-line) between the shop building/storage building and Degray Road. This structure (16' x 28') is 'finished-out' VERY NICELY on the inside. The TALL, WOOD-PLANK CEILING is very pretty! And on the side of this building that faces Degray Road, there is also a 16' x 18', COVERED SHED for parking a car, or boat, or four-wheeler, or whatever you wish to be 'covered/protected' from direct rain or direct sunshine. AWESOME!



On the West end of this 2.05 ACRES is a fenced, GARDEN AREA with 'above ground' framed/formed beds. There are two photos of the garden area in the 36-photo, VISUAL TOUR of Subject Property. The website that all of Reeder Realty's Listings originate on, before being transported by internet to MULTI 'other' Real Estate websites is www/ezmls.com



To view this specific Property on your computer screen, please enter the following website and Listing ID number: www.ezmls.com is the website. When you are 'on' ezmls.com, you will see a royal blue field with a small white rectangle (in it). Type-in the following number --- into the white rectangle: R91136, then press 'enter'. Click on the words 'Visual Tour', beneath the two photos on the information sheet --- and you will get to view 36, WONDERFUL PHOTOS of Subject Property. FOR APPOINTMENT TO VIEW 'in person', call Wes Reeder, cell 870-210-1020, office 870-246-2406 -or- call Laura Schweinle, cell 417-860-4170, home 501-865-6482, office 870-246-2406.

597 Mt Zion Road, Arkadelphia, 71923 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,500 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Searching for a smaller home in the country? This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home on approx. 2 Acres may be just what you need! Located a few minutes outside Arkadelphia this cute 832 Sq. Ft. all brick home may need some remodeling - seller has installed new septic tank and field lines.

201 S. 6Th St. (6Th & Clinton), Arkadelphia, 71923 2 Beds 3 Baths | $294,500 | Townhouse | 4,196 Square Feet | Built in 1899

NEW PRICE! --- On this EXTRAORDINARY Residential & Commercial Property: STOREFRONT or large office, 2-room APARTMENT (kitchen/living/dining, plus separate bedroom with closet) and full bath, AND a large, upper-level, BEAUTIFUL RESIDENCE with entry hall/stairway access on Clinton Street level.



This luxurious RESIDENTIAL -AND- COMMERCIAL, 3-UNIT STRUCTURE may be purchased for $294,500. (Un-furnished ON THE UPPER-LEVEL) -or- for $319,500. (Furnished ON THE UPPER-LEVEL)! Please note: The present Owners hired Kenny Thomas of Laster's Furniture to 'furnish' this luxurious, upper-level, Townhouse Residence --- and FURNISH IT, HE DID!!



Live on A GRAND SCALE -and- work in A GRAND SPACE -or- 'lease' (to someone else) a portion of this 2-story, 'Victorian' brick structure with 3, separate areas --- each, centrally heated and cooled:



A main-level/street-level STOREFRONT with impressive entry door/window wall that 'opens' into A GRAND SPACE with a 14' tall ceiling with the original 'Victorian era', ORNATE, pressed-tin ceiling. The commercialized area of this multi-purpose building/structure measures about 1,550 sq. ft. and includes a large half-bath, a stock room, and a rear hallway area with an exterior door that faces Clinton Street.



A main-level/street-level efficiency APARTMENT, reminiscent of the New Orleans, French Quarter. Measuring about 400 sq. ft., this INCREDIBLE rental space consists of a kitchen/dining/living area with an 11'6" tall ceiling -and- an adjoining bedroom with closet and a private bathroom (full). The bedroom and bathroom have 8' tall ceilings. This 2-room, APARTMENT, kitchen area was remodeled in approx. 2000 (as was the entire building). This efficiency APT.'s source of natural light is a 100+ year old, double door with a half-round transom (above). This entry door system is original to this structure! It stands 10.5' tall, it measures 4'9" in width, and it creates an atmosphere of being somewhere --- FABULOUS (like New Orleans)!



Located at the Northwest corner of this building, is the STAR ATTRACTION! The 'ground-level/main-level' ENTRY to a LUXURIOUS, upper-level RESIDENCE encompassing approx. 2,246 sq. ft., and featuring a huge living room/dining room combination, an 'eat-in' kitchen with built-in cabinetry & shelving --- from 'floor to ceiling'! There is an original, 'disappearing door', inside the cased opening between the kitchen and the huge living/dining room. This 'pocket door' measures 8' in height --- by 5' in width, and has 8, horizontal, raised panels --- pretty, Pretty, PRETTY! There is also a walk-in, Butler's pantry, off the kitchen. Plus a walk-in closet that houses the present day CH/A interior unit -and- the hot water tank. There is also a guest half-bath/powder room located off the 'art gallery-style' main hallway of the upper-level, stair hall which features 2 windows (for natural light) and a large, 2-door wide, linen closet.



One of the most FABULOUS BEDROOMS in town is inside this luxurious, Townhouse Residence! This MASTER BEDROOM SUITE is large enough for TWO queen-size beds, a large dresser, a chest, a desk, and seating furniture! Please view the accompanying Visual Tour of 36-photos --- it's unbelievably BEAUTIFUL! There's also a wall of built-in shelving for books -or- displaying your collection of treasures. And adjoining this huge bedroom, is an awesome BATHROOM (and an adjacent LAUNDRY ROOM) with a large vanity boasting TWO lavatories, TWO clothes closets, and a separate room with the commode and a fabulous, WALK-IN SHOWER (for two) WITH TWO SETS OF SHOWER HEADS!



Has anyone mentioned how absolutely 'romantic' this luxurious, Townhouse Residence is? In fact, this whole, entire, RESIDENTIAL -AND- COMMERCIAL, 3-UNIT STRUCTURE has an 'atmosphere of ROMANCE' the moment you walk through any of the three main entrances into this Victorian Building, Circa. 1899 --- whether you are exploring the Commercial STOREFRONT -or- the French-Quarter style, efficiency APARTMENT -or- the most luxurious, 2-level, Townhouse Residence in downtown Arkadelphia!



Please note this Property is presently owned by a local Investor couple. All three Units are occupied! The luxurious, upper-level, Townhouse Residence has been an AIR B&B (Bed & Breakfast) 'destination' housing traveling Guests/Visitors to Arkadelphia. It has also been leased for a year at a time, as a Principal Residence to qualified Tenants. Presently, the luxury residence is Owner-occupied by the local Investor couple (who own it). The efficiency APT., is presently 'rented' month-to-month, and the Commercial Storefront is, of course, the present domain of 'The Nutrition DEN', a Juice Bar serving (Meal Replacement) Shakes and Teas --- a great hang-out place in this TWO University city.



As you might imagine, appointments (made in advance) are required to view this 3-Unit, Residential -and- Commercial, Investment Property. Please call Reeder Realty 870-246-2406 and ask for Wes Reeder, cell 870-210-1020. Call TODAY and we can schedule an appointment to view within one day or within a few days. The Commercial Storefront Unit may only be viewed during normal business hours, Monday through Saturday, by potential Buyers/Investors, accompanied by a professional Real Estate Agent/Broker, such as Wes Reeder or the Agent of your choice. CALL US --- today!

115 Hyacinth Circle, Hot Springs, 71923 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,736 Square Feet | Built in 1970

*Total remodel in 2008*Country living in the city with gorgeous wooded surroundings. Kitchen, living room with fireplace, laundry, master and full bath upstairs. Full kitchenette, 2nd living room/den with 2nd fireplace, and 2 bed/2 bath downstairs. Could be used as a mother in laws living space or game/bonus area. Teens would love this area.Tons of storage in this house.Cherry wood galore. 2 story deck with fenced in yard. Don't pass this one up. You'll love all of the scenic beauty this one has to offer.

