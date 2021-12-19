Check out these Pryor homes on the market

(Pryor, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pryor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

17 S Oak Street, Pryor, 74361 3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Escape big city life and step into the friendly town of Pryor. Clean cozy home perfect for the family, fenced yard for the pets and all electric. Newer vinyl windows, pergo in the bedrooms and split floor plan. Home Sweet Oklahoma!

4011 E 4675 Road, Pryor, 74330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Live in year-round or enjoy as a weekend retreat....just so many options. The property has 1.5-acre wooded lot w/2013 double wide mobile home. This may be the get-away &/or new build project you are looking for. Mobile faces east with the majority of the land up and behind the house. Potentially buildable area above with lake views + utilities are on the county rd. Close to New Life (old Dry Gulch area). Mobile is permanently affixed on a concrete slab & tied down. Storage shed w/2-car covered carport.

403 Locke Street, Pryor, 74361 3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Very Cute 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath home at an affordable price. The main bedroom is a nice size and even has it's own bathroom. That's a nice feature for a small home. It has had many recent updates and is located near Whitaker Park with a fishing pond, tennis courts, walking trail, playground and a splashpad with no HOA. Great place to live or can even be a rental. Come check it out today!

1305 S Vann, Pryor, 74361 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,168 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Reduced! Square footage for days! This home has so much to offer you won't want to miss it. 3 or 4 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 story shop with hobby room that is reinforced for a safety shelter!! 2020 New Roof, Bathroom update, flooring, exterior and interior paint and much much more.

