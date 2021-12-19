Take a look at these homes on the market in Jennings

(Jennings, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jennings will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

602 Magnolia Drive, Jennings, 70546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a beautiful brick home that is MOVE IN READY???? Look no further! This property boasts three bedrooms, open floor plan with a separate den and living room, sunroom or office that leads out to the covered patio! Kitchen entails a beautiful corian countertop island for the cook of the family and numerous pull out drawers for all of your storage needs. Utility room is extra large and could easily fit a freezer or extra refrigerator or both! Wood burning fireplace, fenced in backyard and gorgeous master bathroom includes dual sinks and exquisite tiled shower! A storage shed and extra concrete parking on the side for a boat or camper add to the value. Call today to see this one! Flood zone X, which typically means no flood insurance required! All measurements are +/-.

For open house information, contact CANDACE CONNER, EXP REALTY LLC at 337-522-7554

503 4Th St., Jennings, 70546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $137,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,198 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Lots of curb appeal on this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in an established Jennings neighborhood! Covered parking, courtyard, outdoor kitchen, and camper spot are just a few extras, making this home ideal! Lots of updates and improvements during ownership! Home is located in flood zone X, which typically means no flood insurance is required! Schedule your showing today! Seller intends to have carpet re-stretched. It was removed for subfloor repair and placed back down.

For open house information, contact Chelsey Orgeron, Keller Williams - Lake Charles, LA at 337-433-1171

1235 N Sherman, Jennings, 70546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,487 Square Feet | Built in None

BRAND NEW ON MARKET!! RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH!!! Large open floorplan living and kitchen space perfect for entertaining guests!! Stainless Steel appliances throughout!! Expansive master bedroom with a large deep tub! Beautiful lush backyard shaded by oak trees perfect for backyard barbeques!! This quaint home and neighborhood is something you don't want to miss out on!

For open house information, contact Wallace Myers, Keller Williams - Lake Charles, LA at 337-433-1171

15200 Farm Supply Road, Roanoke, 70581 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,828 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great family home north of Roanoke. Generac Generator. Envision your own peaceful 2.86 acres with beautiful mature live oaks! This home was built right. Minimal damage from the hurricane, has a new roof. This family home has abundant space for all. Three bedrooms and 3 baths, with an attached outdoor kitchen and huge sunroom for entertaining. The large kitchen has solid wood cabinets and a breakfast area. Your family will enjoy the 30x15 (+/-) den for entertaining and holiday gatherings. Located in Jennings school district with brand new Jennings Elementary school building opening next year! There is a large metal building on slab for all your storage needs. The building does have some hurricane damage. There is a water well on site used to irrigate the lawn, etc., the home is connected to a central water district. All this home needs are your special touches to make it yours!

For open house information, contact JIMMY CORMIER, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530