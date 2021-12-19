Check out these homes on the Ogdensburg market now

(Ogdensburg, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ogdensburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

195 Cr 28, Ogdensburg, 13669 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 1900

3 BR, 1 and 1/2 bath vinyl sided home on 1 ac. Just minutes from city and located in Lisbon school district. On main floor is LR. lg hallway, eat-in Kitchen( efficient layout and exposed beam ceilings) dining area, full bath , & a bedroom. Upstairs are 2 BR and half bath and large landing area. Full basement, attached 1 car garage and screened in patio(hot tub included).Newer roof, windows & boiler. Out back is a shed .Large side yard partially fenced. Call today to schedule a showing.

761 Lovejoy Road, Ogdensburg, 13669 3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1975

NICELY MAINTAINED, MOVE-IN READY 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with detached garage situated on 2.1 acres in a peaceful country setting. The floor plan of this home allows for added privacy with the split-level design on the main floor and finished basement. Efficient heating with a propane boiler system and independently zoned electric baseboard as additional source. Features include a spacious foyer entry with double closets, vaulted ceilings in living room and bedrooms, plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen with French doors that lead to the enclosed sun porch and deck; giving direct access to the back yard. The primary bedroom, set apart from the secondary bedrooms for privacy, features a walk-in closet that conveniently connects to the bathroom. Main floor laundry and ample closet space throughout the home. The finished basement with walkout access has been used (prior to current owners) as an apartment/in-law suite that could be updated for additional income or used currently as an entertainment area, game room, family area, etc. with an additional large room for storage. Recent updates include new carpet in three bedrooms and new windows in dining room and primary bedroom. All appliances convey including washer and dryer. A paved driveway leads to the oversized two car garage built in 2006 and there is an 8'x12' outbuilding constructed in 2008. Located just a couple miles outside the city with the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Airport and Canadian Bridge less than a ten-minute drive.

721 Proctor Avenue, Ogdensburg, 13669 4 Beds 3 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,701 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Located near a walking trail close to the St. Lawrence River on the edge of the city is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with very large yard looking for a Buyer. Enter the home through a foyer that features French doors that open to living and dining rooms. A main floor bedroom has a nearby bathroom. Recently an addition was added to the home of a new kitchen, first-floor bathroom with jetted tub, and two second-floor bedrooms. An open area near these two bedrooms could be a nursery, reading nook, or office. A full bathroom, third bedroom, and a storage area complete the second floor. Kitchen is spacious with a pantry for your large pans and supplies. A laundry space is located in the kitchen behind closed doors. A fantastic feature for a person who works with computers is a networking closet with jacks and security cameras. New windows throughout the home. A sliding glass door opens to a back yard that stretches behind the neighboring houses. A lovely yard for gardening and playing. Call today to schedule a showing!

79 W Front Street, Rensselaer Falls, 13680 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Prime river frontage (over 200 feet) on a quiet street! This two bed, 1 bath home is move-in ready and has loads of potential. The kitchen/living area is open and has a huge, vaulted ceiling along with views of your Oswegatchie river frontage. The detached garage offers ample space to store a vehicle and plenty of outdoor gear, tools, and so forth. All the modern amenities are here: drilled well, concrete septic, multiple utility inputs (including 200 amps outside), high-speed internet, and more! The property would require flood insurance. The possibilities for this home are endless, call for your showing today!

