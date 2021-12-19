Take a look at these homes on the market in Lake Geneva

(Lake Geneva, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lake Geneva than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

N6538 Anderson Dr, Delavan, 53115 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Lake Views For ONLY $150k! Open Concept Living, Dining, Kitchen All With Great Lake Views ~ Walk Out To The Deck & Firepit. Living Room Has Vaulted Ceilings. Master Bedroom With Access To The Back Yard. 2nd Bedroom Has Laundry Hook Ups Present. Updated 200 Amp Electrical. Newer Roof. Shed Included For Storage. Walk To The Turtle Lake Tap & Grill. Boat Launch Is Just Doors Away.

For open house information, contact Lake Geneva Area Realty Team*, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Inc. at 262-249-3000

5510 May Avenue, Richmond, 60071 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1995

SPACIOUS ONE STORY HOME HIGH CEILING SKYLIGHTS TILE FLOORS THREE BEDROOM WOOD FLOORS FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE FULL BASEMENT SEMI FINISHED PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE DECK OFF DINNING ROOM FENCED YARD the house is close to all three schools. Shops restaurants and gym. The second garage is a Man cave for extra car storage etc. newer front door and door off deck, some of the windows are newer , deck is being updated

For open house information, contact Diane Laino, Chicagoland Brokers Inc. at 773-745-1000

35 S Walworth Ave, Williams Bay, 53191 2 Beds 2 Baths | $975,000 | Condominium | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lake Front Condominium in Bay Colony South Featuring Spectacular Lake Views & Included Boat Slip! Being Sold By The Original Owners. Lake Views From Every Room. Open Concept Floor Plan. Living Room w/Fireplace. Remodeled Kitchen & Spacious Dining Area. Master Suite w/Walk-in Closet + Master Bathroom w/Double Vanity & Tiled Shower. 2nd Bedroom w/Double Closets. Living Room & Both Bedrooms Have Access To The Private Balcony. Convenient In-Unit Laundry, Storage Just Down The Hall & Garage Space. Numerous Association Amenities: Indoor Pool, Workout Room, ''Captains Lounge'' w/Pool Table, Workshop Room, Porte-cochere, Shuffle Board, Beach & 2 Piers. Walking Distance To Many Restaurants, The Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy & Williams Bay Beach. Being Sold Furnished. Available For Quick Occupancy

For open house information, contact Lake Geneva Area Realty Team*, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Inc. at 262-249-3000

5119 Wood Duck Lane, Richmond, 60071 4 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,954 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This gorgeous Ranch home with finished walkout basement is located high on a hill overlooking the ponds, mature trees and spectacular views with one of the nicest lots in the subdivision. It boasts 9 ft ceilings, 3 fireplaces, 1st floor laundry, vaulted ceilings, screened porch, tons of storage, gorgeous 2 level deck & upgraded energy package. The large entryway leads you into the living room with cathedral ceiling, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors with carpet inlay. The completely updated kitchen boasts 42" white cabinets with crown molding, double oven, gas cooktop, all stainless steel appliances, solar tube light, pantry, hardwood floors, bay window seat and plenty of table space. The Master bedroom has trey ceilings, built in electric fireplace, walk in closet and a full master bath with double sink vanity, Whirlpool tub and separate shower. There is also a fully finished walkout basement w/ giant family room, gas fireplace, wet bar, basement bedroom with a huge walk in closet, full bathroom, small office and a large exercise room that could be a 5th bedroom, additional office or workshop. Also, a 3 car insulated garage with epoxy floor, 2 floor drains and a pull down attic stairs for storage. Located on a dead end street this almost 1 acre lot has stairs leading to an open area with a fire pit and access to the ponds. Home Warranty offered!

For open house information, contact Laura Lanz, RE/MAX Plaza at 815-385-6770