On the hunt for a home in New Ulm? These houses are on the market

(New Ulm, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in New Ulm than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

400 North Street, Evan, 56085 3 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Spacious Rambler home on a large lot, in Evan. This home has 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms but 4 bedroom potential. Main floor laundry, a living room and a family room, deck, detached 2 car garage. Call today for your private showing!!

For open house information, contact Kara Prescott, Kerkhoff Auction & Real Estate at 507-644-8433

59549 414Th Lane, New Ulm, 56073 4 Beds 4 Baths | $394,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,297 Square Feet | Built in None

Amazing rambler on 2.71 acres with an incredible view! This beautifully maintained home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms (including master suite), main floor laundry, two wood stoves, formal dining room, open kitchen/living room floor plan, 3 season porch, 3 stall garage and views that will take your breath away!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Hanson, New Ulm Real Estate LLC at 507-233-7653

1112 S Jefferson, New Ulm, 56073 4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in None

Location, cute house, fenced in yard and 2.5 Stall garage for sale! This adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is located on a fenced-in full lot on South Jefferson Street. Two bedroom and a full bath on the main level and 2 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath upstairs. The basement boasts a spacious family room and plenty of storage through out! The yard boasts a patio area with a oversized double detached garage. Come see for yourself!

For open house information, contact PAULA KRAL, VALLEY PROPERTIES at 507-354-1986

220 Sw Linden Street, Sleepy Eye, 56085 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in None

Updated 1.75 story home located on a corner lot– Welcome to 220 Linden Street SW, Sleepy Eye! Updates and charm greet you from the moment you step inside. Main floor offers a large living room with brick accent wall and exposed stairway, formal dining, and updated kitchen with access to the back deck. Upper level features 3 bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. Potential for additional living space in the basement along with laundry and mechanicals. Exterior features include a corner lot, large deck, oversized 2 stall garage with additional concrete parking pad on the side. NOTEWORTHY UPDATES: Updated kitchen (cabinets, countertops, tiled backsplash, stove, dishwasher, sink/plumbing, ceiling), flooring throughout main floor and upper level, updated bathroom (tub/surround/shower, ceiling/vent, flooring), doors (front/back storm & garage to house door), LED lighting in kitchen, bathroom & garage.

For open house information, contact Jacob Kennedy, RE/MAX DYNAMIC AGENTS at 507-385-9405