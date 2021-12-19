Check out these homes for sale in Perryville now

(Perryville, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Perryville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1306 West St. Joseph Street, Perryville, 63775 4 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 1.5 story fixer-upper is priced right for the investor! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers 1092 sf of living area. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level with an additional 2 bedrooms and a half bath on the upper level. The home offers pine flooring throughout, even under the bit of carpet that the home has. This home offers a full, walk-up basement and an attached carport located on the rear of the home. This home provides you the opportunity to invest in real estate at a low price and put some sweat equity into this home for greater returns. This home is zoned commercial so has additional opportunities for the business owner who is looking for a high traffic location. Take a look to see if this property meets your needs!

205 Pcr 832, St Mary, 63775 2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Country comfort…fills this gracious slab home 2 bedroom, 1 bath, plus extra room could be turned into a bedroom. Located just about 15 minutes north of Perryville. Country fans will love its open airy feeling along with open living room/kitchen/dining room. If you enjoy country living with easy access to a major highway for convenience then this is one you want to check out. Home was built in 2007 with 2x6 walls. Seller request a 24 hour notice on appointments. Subject to seller have property surveyed with giving an easement on driveway.

1205 North Kingshighway, Perryville, 63775 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,309 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Come view this well maintained home just listed offering 1305 sq. ft. +/- of living space! This home offer 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Located near TG and Dollar General. This home was updated with newer siding, windows, patio area and carport. There are beautiful wood floors. Sunlight spills through the windows in this home and in the family room is a wood fireplace for those upcoming cold evenings! The living room has lots of space even for your sectional! The kitchen has lots of cabinets and even booth seating for those quick breakfasts. There is a detached carport and plenty of room to turn around. There is a shed for storing all your extras. A home you’ll appreciate for its beauty, sq. ft. of living space and value as well as comfort.

436 North Pine, Perryville, 63775 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Priced to sell! Lovely 2 BR home with lots of character! Beautiful woodwork, window seat with storage, built-in shelves, newer basement entry doors and enclosures. Lots of cabinetry and all kitchen appliances stay. Plus there is a finished bonus room in basement that can be used for family room, office/den, craft/hobby room, etc. This gem is going to go fast! Don't miss out! What a sweet Christmas present!

