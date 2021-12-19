ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Check out these homes for sale in Perryville now

Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 2 days ago

(Perryville, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Perryville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sdLVJ_0dR5tsje00

1306 West St. Joseph Street, Perryville, 63775

4 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1948

This 1.5 story fixer-upper is priced right for the investor! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers 1092 sf of living area. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level with an additional 2 bedrooms and a half bath on the upper level. The home offers pine flooring throughout, even under the bit of carpet that the home has. This home offers a full, walk-up basement and an attached carport located on the rear of the home. This home provides you the opportunity to invest in real estate at a low price and put some sweat equity into this home for greater returns. This home is zoned commercial so has additional opportunities for the business owner who is looking for a high traffic location. Take a look to see if this property meets your needs!

For open house information, contact Tracey Hagan, RE/MAX Realty Experts at 547-838-5

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21084507)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GW6K4_0dR5tsje00

205 Pcr 832, St Mary, 63775

2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Country comfort…fills this gracious slab home 2 bedroom, 1 bath, plus extra room could be turned into a bedroom. Located just about 15 minutes north of Perryville. Country fans will love its open airy feeling along with open living room/kitchen/dining room. If you enjoy country living with easy access to a major highway for convenience then this is one you want to check out. Home was built in 2007 with 2x6 walls. Seller request a 24 hour notice on appointments. Subject to seller have property surveyed with giving an easement on driveway.

For open house information, contact Deena Flentge, RE/MAX Realty Experts at 547-838-5

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-19068553)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQvpR_0dR5tsje00

1205 North Kingshighway, Perryville, 63775

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,309 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Come view this well maintained home just listed offering 1305 sq. ft. +/- of living space! This home offer 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Located near TG and Dollar General. This home was updated with newer siding, windows, patio area and carport. There are beautiful wood floors. Sunlight spills through the windows in this home and in the family room is a wood fireplace for those upcoming cold evenings! The living room has lots of space even for your sectional! The kitchen has lots of cabinets and even booth seating for those quick breakfasts. There is a detached carport and plenty of room to turn around. There is a shed for storing all your extras. A home you’ll appreciate for its beauty, sq. ft. of living space and value as well as comfort.

For open house information, contact Mina Hoehn, RE/MAX Realty Experts at 547-838-5

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21073062)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VahU3_0dR5tsje00

436 North Pine, Perryville, 63775

2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Priced to sell! Lovely 2 BR home with lots of character! Beautiful woodwork, window seat with storage, built-in shelves, newer basement entry doors and enclosures. Lots of cabinetry and all kitchen appliances stay. Plus there is a finished bonus room in basement that can be used for family room, office/den, craft/hobby room, etc. This gem is going to go fast! Don't miss out! What a sweet Christmas present!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Taylor, American Homes Realty, Inc at 547-121-4

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21087718)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11 Landis Court

Great 3-level end-unit townhome in the Riverside Villages community. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Living room with LVP flooring. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinetry and table space, island, dining area, and pantry. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite. Finished basement with rough-in for bath. Walkout to backyard. 1-car garage. Located right off Route 11, close to shops and I-81. Schedule your tour today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

33 Starting Gate Place

AVAILABLE MARCH 2022!!!!! The Jamison by Panhandle Homes of Berkeley County. This home is a Interior Unit w/ rear kitchen layout. Standard features include 3 finished levels including the lower level recreation room, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring on the main level and the kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including a side by side refrigerator with dispenser. The spacious one car garage comes with an opener and remote. Bridle Creek is conveniently located close to Martinsburg, the MARC train, schools, and shopping. See attached documents for more information! *Photos are of similar construction (8x16 deck included)
MLS
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
City
Perryville, MO
Local
Missouri Business
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

30637 Olde Fruitland Road

Charming Colonial style home located in Rustic Acres subdivision in Salisbury, MD! Home is 2724 Sq ft with 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Home holds a traditional floor plan with formal dining and living room which features chair molding and hardwood flooring. The separate family room is carpeted and offers a wood burning fireplace, also well as dining area. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and laundry access. The open sunroom will be where you spend most of your time with beautiful, vaulted ceilings, skylights and access to composite back deck. Garage was converted into a bonus room, perfect for an office or workshop. Upstairs holds the primary bedroom with has primary bath and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, one with connecting bonus room and hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Home sits on .69 acres with spacious front yard and a backyard that backs to trees. Additional features included floored attic, storage shed, and asphalt drive.
SALISBURY, MD
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Cozy house on Lake Mallalieu for sale

This snug retreat on Lake Mallalieu offers unique spaces in every room. In the living room, there is a lofted section that is ideal for a play area, home office or reading nook. Meanwhile the kitchen (also with a raised ceiling) has a wood burning fireplace, which is perfect for cold mornings.
REAL ESTATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A Chenequa home on North Lake that was once owned by a U.S. congressman recently sold for $4.89 million

Once home to several generations of the Reuss family, a North Lake property recently sold for $4.89 million. The village of Chenequa residence, known as Northcote Estate, sits on 15 acres and features 140 feet of lake frontage, a 5,710-square-foot main home that has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four fireplaces. The property also includes a guest home that is over 1,000 square feet, a carriage house that is over 500 square feet, six garage spaces, a swimming pool, petanque court and a tennis/pickleball court.
NORTH LAKE, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3303 Grace Road

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Cozy Sparrows Point cape cod is ready for its new owner.....if you hurry, that new owner could be YOU! This home as been lovingly maintained and features a SPACIOUS KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and a BREAKFAST NOOK ! You'll find HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS, a main-level PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE, with a large WALK-IN CLOSET and an updated bathroom with a JET-TUB and separate shower. Outside, you'll fall in love with a FULLY-FENCED YARD that will be the envy of your friends & neighbors. Entertain on the beautifully-designed deck, built with low-maintenance TREX composite decking, that never needs paint or stain. You'll also enjoy your very own KOI POND! Get out of the heat and relax inside the SCREENED-IN PORCH that's attached to the detached 1-CAR GARAGE! And if all that's not enough, there are leased SOLAR PANELS that will save you thousands of dollars over the years and a NEW ROOF too! WOW, WOW WOW! WELCOME HOME!!
SPARROWS POINT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Art
Democrat-Herald

Get your house ready for a home appraisal with these tips

If you’ve ever bought or sold a house, you know the crucial role home appraisers play in the outcome. Even if you haven't had the (sometimes stressful) pleasure of buying or selling a home, you should still familiarize yourself with what a home appraiser does — and how it impacts your bottom line should you ever find yourself closing in on a home sale.
HOME & GARDEN
MATC Times

2463 N Holton St

Affordable Single Family Cottage w/ Parking - Affordable 2 Bed/1Bath Rear Cottage on Milwaukee's East Side is available for rent. This home features a Large Living Room and Large Kitchen with Appliances, WATER INCLUDED, Hardwood Floors, 2 car off-street parking, Full basement with Lots of storage space and laundry hook-ups for your washing convenience.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News Argus

4290 Plantation Ridge Ln

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 4290 Plantation Ridge Lane, Greensboro, NC 27409. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, street side unit. 2 car garage with shelving and storage cabinet. Laundry room with washer/dryer, shelving & double storage closet. Open kitchen/living area. Kitchen has abundant cabinet & countertop space as well as a butler counter & cabinet, plus pantry. Tile in all rooms except bedrooms. Volume ceilings in most rooms. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet & master bath has garden tub & walk in shower. Additional bedroom has a walk-in closet & guest bath is spacious with plenty of countertop space. The sunroom is just off living room and offers lots of windows for natural light. Front entry patio is tumbled stone & is fenced. Neighborhood pool & workout room. Available 12/27. Pets under 25 lbs. No cats.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thexunewswire.com

2215 McGregor Place,

2215 McGregor Place 5BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 5BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio! This gorgeous home has a 2 car detached garage and has been completely updated with flooring, siding, a new roof, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. The home has spacious bedrooms (3BR on 2nd floor, 2BR on 3rd floor), w/d hookup, central air, and a partial basement! Outside you will find a patio (rear deck) and a yard perfect for entertaining! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
basinlife.com

Holiday Furniture Sale at Furniture Warehouse, new location on So. 6th across from Home Depot!

Furniture Warehouse offers all furnishing needs, from bedding, to dining! They have quality products for affordable prices, in all your furniture needs. Come see their New Showroom on South 6th across from Home Depot at 6320 So. 6th Street! ….a proud sponsor of the new Basin Home Improvement Radio Show, airing Saturday mornings at 10AM on KFLS 1450AM & 102.5FM from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3619 Georgia Avenue NW , #202

Corner unit stunner! VA APPROVED. The Exchange is a new construction condominium 1 block to metro. Corner 2BR/2BA w/large living/dining room and kitchen and balcony. Private storage and private roof decks available for purchase! Tall ceilings, wall-to-wall and floor-to ceiling European windows that open. The floors are wide-plank hardwoods. Kitchen is large and open with an island with breakfast bar seating, quartz counters and matching backsplash. Italian cabinets throughout. The bathroom and shower enclosures are built of large format tile stretching to the ceiling, floating vanities. Large closets, W/D in-unit, LED lighting, private balcony. Elegance and craftsmanship is at every corner. ***Common Roof deck and party room for all, private roof decks available for purchase, private storage and bike room included.***
REAL ESTATE
Perryville News Watch

Perryville News Watch

Perryville, MO
86
Followers
303
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy