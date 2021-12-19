Take a look at these homes for sale in Lexington

(Lexington, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lexington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

27 Chamberlain Lp, Lexington, 24450 2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Weatherburn Development!!! 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 2 car attached garage and a private screened porch. Open living floor plan, gas fireplace, new flooring in the living room and owners suite. Well landscaped, HOA maintained. A must see!!!

2555 Holly Ave, Buena Vista, 24416 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Four bedroom 2 1/2 bath rancher on a full walk out basment offers a large eat in kitchen /den with woodstove, formal living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms and two baths on the main level. Basement includes a spacious family room, bedroom and half bath/laundry. Basement could be used as a seperate rental space. Two car garage, off street parking and close proximity to schools completes this wonderful opportunity.

838 Carey St, Buena Vista, 24416 4 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Price reduced. This all brick rancher has four bedrooms and two baths on a large city lot. Large eat in kitchen off of living room. Two bedrooms on the first level and two bedrooms in the basement. Basement has a family room and could serve as rental space. Gas fireplace in living room. Totally fenced yard.

711 Stono Ln, Lexington, 24450 1 Bed 1 Bath | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1874

This handsome Historic Chapel has been thoroughly restored to its original Gothic Revival aesthetic. The interior has been reinterpreted as a single family home which features a large central gathering room with an open kitchen, bedroom with outside patio, two sleeping lofts, full bath, laundry & screened back porch.This is an energy efficient, technologically advanced and finely detailed building. Historic preservation was a guiding goal. Located within walking distance to Lexington, Virginia Military Institute, Washington & Lee University and the Maury River, this is truly a unique property. This is one of two remaining historic structures of the Jordan's Point Historic District. It is an award winning project. Check out documents for history and lots of details.

