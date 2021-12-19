ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lexington

Lexington Dispatch
Lexington Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Lexington, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lexington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z86eE_0dR5trqv00

27 Chamberlain Lp, Lexington, 24450

2 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Weatherburn Development!!! 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 2 car attached garage and a private screened porch. Open living floor plan, gas fireplace, new flooring in the living room and owners suite. Well landscaped, HOA maintained. A must see!!!

For open house information, contact Cheryl M. Shaw, J.F. Brown Real Estate Services at 540-464-1776

Copyright © 2021 Rockbridge Highlands Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBVRARVA-136379)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWoz9_0dR5trqv00

2555 Holly Ave, Buena Vista, 24416

4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | 2,900 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Four bedroom 2 1/2 bath rancher on a full walk out basment offers a large eat in kitchen /den with woodstove, formal living room and dining room, 3 bedrooms and two baths on the main level. Basement includes a spacious family room, bedroom and half bath/laundry. Basement could be used as a seperate rental space. Two car garage, off street parking and close proximity to schools completes this wonderful opportunity.

For open house information, contact Rona M Bruce, James Wm. Moore Real Estate Co. at 540-460-4602

Copyright © 2021 Rockbridge Highlands Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBVRARVA-136472)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPeDk_0dR5trqv00

838 Carey St, Buena Vista, 24416

4 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Price reduced. This all brick rancher has four bedrooms and two baths on a large city lot. Large eat in kitchen off of living room. Two bedrooms on the first level and two bedrooms in the basement. Basement has a family room and could serve as rental space. Gas fireplace in living room. Totally fenced yard.

For open house information, contact David B. Stull, Sterling Prop & Management LLC at 540-462-3770

Copyright © 2021 Rockbridge Highlands Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBVRARVA-136072)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173kIM_0dR5trqv00

711 Stono Ln, Lexington, 24450

1 Bed 1 Bath | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1874

This handsome Historic Chapel has been thoroughly restored to its original Gothic Revival aesthetic. The interior has been reinterpreted as a single family home which features a large central gathering room with an open kitchen, bedroom with outside patio, two sleeping lofts, full bath, laundry & screened back porch.This is an energy efficient, technologically advanced and finely detailed building. Historic preservation was a guiding goal. Located within walking distance to Lexington, Virginia Military Institute, Washington & Lee University and the Maury River, this is truly a unique property. This is one of two remaining historic structures of the Jordan's Point Historic District. It is an award winning project. Check out documents for history and lots of details.

For open house information, contact Stevie Bond, J.F. Brown Real Estate Services at 540-464-1776

Copyright © 2021 Rockbridge Highlands Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBVRARVA-135494)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Hoa#Moore Real Estate Co#Historic Chapel#Gothic Revival
Lexington Dispatch

Lexington Dispatch

Lexington, VA
60
Followers
302
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy