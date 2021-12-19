ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Check out these homes on the Magnolia market now

 2 days ago

(Magnolia, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Magnolia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

272 Columbia Rd 64, Mcneil, 71752

3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1978

RURAL LIVING MINUTES FROM TOWN, THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, OPEN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN WITH 2 CAR CARPORT ATTACHED.

1660 Columbia Road 27S, Waldo, 71770

2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,000 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment property or starter home - this one is for you! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on nearly an acre in the country. Located 7.5 miles from SAU, 1 mile from 82 W, and 3.5 miles from Lake Columbia you will find this home in the perfect location not too far from town.

912 N Jackson, Magnolia, 71753

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,951 Square Feet | Built in None

Previously used as a dental office, this property offers office space, exam rooms, reception area, kitchen, 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom.

Located on a large corner makes plenty of room for parking!

Lots of possibilities!

80 Highway 371 North, Magnolia, 71753

4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2004

NEW LISTING - GREAT LOCATION AND MINUTES FROM TOWN AND SAU. THIS HOME SITS ON 4.58 ACRES AND OFFERS FOUR BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. OPEN KITCHEN, DINING, AND LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFERS FAMILY ROOM. THERE IS A SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. THE MASTER BATH HAS A LARGE TUB AND HIS AND HER SINK. THERE ARE TWO STORAGE BULDINGS AND A BARN. ALSO PIPE IN PLACE FOR HORSE STALLS. COPY OF SURVEY IN VIRTUAL TOUR. IF YOU HAVE DREAMED OF HAVING SPACE AROUND YOU THIS IS IT.

MEASUREMENTS ARE FROM COURT HOUSE RECORDS.

