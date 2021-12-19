Check out these homes on the Magnolia market now

(Magnolia, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Magnolia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

272 Columbia Rd 64, Mcneil, 71752 3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1978

RURAL LIVING MINUTES FROM TOWN, THIS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, OPEN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN WITH 2 CAR CARPORT ATTACHED.



GIVE CINDY MARTIN - 870-904-1439 OR KRYSTAL GOODWIN - 870-510-0506 A CALL TODAY TO VIEW THIS HOME!!

For open house information, contact Krystal Goodwin/Cindy Martin Team, Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 870-510-0506

1660 Columbia Road 27S, Waldo, 71770 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,000 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment property or starter home - this one is for you! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home sits on nearly an acre in the country. Located 7.5 miles from SAU, 1 mile from 82 W, and 3.5 miles from Lake Columbia you will find this home in the perfect location not too far from town.



Call Alex at (870) 904-5262 to schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Alexandra Vaught, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

912 N Jackson, Magnolia, 71753 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,951 Square Feet | Built in None

Previously used as a dental office, this property offers office space, exam rooms, reception area, kitchen, 1 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom.



Located on a large corner makes plenty of room for parking!



Lots of possibilities!



Call Kim Hunter to schedule your appointment today 870-904-3111.



***Property size taken from county tax records. If exact dimensions are a concern then independent measurements should be taken***

For open house information, contact Kim Hunter, Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 870-510-0506

80 Highway 371 North, Magnolia, 71753 4 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2004

NEW LISTING - GREAT LOCATION AND MINUTES FROM TOWN AND SAU. THIS HOME SITS ON 4.58 ACRES AND OFFERS FOUR BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. OPEN KITCHEN, DINING, AND LIVING AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND OFFERS FAMILY ROOM. THERE IS A SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. THE MASTER BATH HAS A LARGE TUB AND HIS AND HER SINK. THERE ARE TWO STORAGE BULDINGS AND A BARN. ALSO PIPE IN PLACE FOR HORSE STALLS. COPY OF SURVEY IN VIRTUAL TOUR. IF YOU HAVE DREAMED OF HAVING SPACE AROUND YOU THIS IS IT.



CONTACT LINDA ANDERS AT 234-5060 OR COME BY MAGNOLIA GROUP REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS 1207 NORTH JACKSON



MEASUREMENTS ARE FROM COURT HOUSE RECORDS.

For open house information, contact Linda Anders, Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals at 870-510-0506