Check out these Astoria homes on the market

(Astoria, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Astoria. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

Port Warren Condo 352, Warrenton, 97146 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Condominium | 918 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Year Round or Part time, enjoy this peaceful first floor corner unit in a central location minutes from the ocean or river! This two bedroom, two bath condo is sold as is and priced to sell, with opportunities to make it your own. Enjoy the fireplace, natural light, onsite swimming pool, jacuzzi, tennis court & marina. Just steps to Downtown Warrenton, the Lagoon trails, and Warrenton Riverwalk.

91683 Lewis And Clark Rd, Astoria, 97103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $769,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2020

New custom construction in the sought after Lewis & Clark area with beautiful valley and city views. This beautiful Country home embraces all the features for fine family living with 3 bedroom, 2 baths, spacious kitchen open to the great room, Large den/office and laundry on the main level, living room, bar, deck with patio on the lower level, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Spacious wrap around deck overlooking the view! Large garage, additional parking area and storage/shop room

92252 Whiskey Rd, Warrenton, 97146 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This country charmer has much to offer with 2 bedrooms + a loft (or 3rd bedroom), large updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, a fully updated bathroom and 12' ceilings throughout the downstairs. Exterior is freshly painted and a new septic was installed in 2018. Situated on a knoll in the tsunami safe zone, home has tons of off-street parking and room to add an RV/boat spot. Wooded backyard offers privacy and close proximity to Fort Stevens State Park are icing on the cake!

195 W Kensington Ave, Astoria, 97103 6 Beds 10 Baths | $3,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 11,552 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This luxurious custom home offers stunning river and mountain views. The circular driveway and lush landscaping welcome you to a glamourous tiled entryway. Granite kitchen, private bedrooms, separate guest suite, and choice of amenities including pool, gym, theatre, sport court, sauna, and billiards. The perfect choice for serene privacy with the potential for large scale entertaining. Astoria tops the list for best places to live! Make this dream yours and enjoy a delightful life on the coast.

