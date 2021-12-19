On the hunt for a home in Levelland? These houses are on the market

(Levelland, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Levelland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1419 Washington Street, Levelland, 79336 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in None

Updated Three Bedroom, Two bathroom home on the north side of Levelland. Quiet street, with easy access to Hwy 114. Contact your Realtor today to come view this adorable home that is ready for new owners.

For open house information, contact Crystal Lewis, Paxton Real Estate at 806-894-9626

208 13Th Street, Levelland, 79336 4 Beds 3 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is being sold AS IS. Good investment property, close to South Plains College and South Elementary School. This property needs a little TLC and could be a great home or a rental. Call for appointment today.

For open house information, contact Brenda Dunlap, Jackson Real Estate at 806-894-0197

114 Hartford Avenue, Levelland, 79336 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,690 Square Feet | Built in 2019

You absolutely do not want to miss this gorgeous home built by Addison Homes only two years old! Basically new and ready for you - this home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bath (the Master suite is gorgeous) and a wonderful open concept living area. The living room flows into a kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, pantry space and lots of room to work. Stop everything and come see it before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Miran Hill, Progressive Properties at 806-794-7777

1201 8Th Street, Levelland, 79336 3 Beds 2 Baths | $161,100 | Single Family Residence | 2,342 Square Feet | Built in None

Open floor plan with 2 living areas and a fireplace. Spacious bedrooms and an inground pool. Garage has been converted into a large game room. Located on a corner lot.

For open house information, contact Dan Kubinski, Crowned Eagle Realty at 210-426-3000