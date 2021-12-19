Check out these Union City homes on the market

(Union City, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Union City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1418 Forest, Union City, 38261 6 Beds 6 Baths | $765,000 | Single Family Residence | 12,804 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Amazing 6BD, 5 1/2BA high quality built home. Amazing finishes throughout the entire home. Large gathering area right off the entry way with 22' ceilings. Living room features a 2 story fireplace. All marble dining room. The master bath features heated floors, a sauna, and fireplace to make it an amazing spa-like experience. This is a beautiful home that is a must see!

2252 Hank Miller, Troy, 38260 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Country home with a workshop that has electricity, a storage shed, fruit trees and woods for you to venture in. There are 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room. Buyer is responsible for checking square footage and acreage. Listing agency is not responsible for inaccuracies.

