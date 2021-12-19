ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Emporia-curious? These homes are on the market

Emporia Daily
Emporia Daily
 2 days ago

(Emporia, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Emporia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fp3ne_0dR5tmgW00

310 Van Dyke Trail, Emporia, 23847

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Convenient location to Interstate 95 and US Hwy 58! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and has an open floor plan. Large front and back yard, perfect for entertaining! Looking for a starter home, investment property or planning to downsize? This home is waiting for you to make it your own! Close proximity to town, doctors offices and restaurants! Public water and septic. Call your Realtor today to schedule an appointment.

For open house information, contact Crystal Murphy, The Pointe Realty Group (Littleton) at 252-586-1150

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-128950)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ac8VX_0dR5tmgW00

115 Dumot Court, Jarratt, 23867

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2005

townhouse is located in a very nice community. This home has laminate floors through out. Downstairs you have a large family room and spacious kitchen. All stain steel appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The HVAC unit is less than 1 years old. The 3 dimensional roof is less than 3 years old. New hot water tank and recently renovated. This townhouse is a great investment opportunity. Conveniently located just minutes from Emporia and an easy drive to Richmond or Hampton Roads. No association fees.

For open house information, contact Freddie Royal, Lifelong Realty Inc at 804-354-6000

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2136852)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dNsM_0dR5tmgW00

206 Tall Oaks Drive, Emporia, 23847

4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BEAUTIFUL FULL FRONT PORCH 4 BR/3 BATH HOME! Built 1998, in the lovely Tall Oaks neighborhood. Inviting foyer welcomes into the lovely Great Room with 18' vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Beside the fireplace are doors on each side that lead to the private patio in the quiet back yard. Custom shutters in the great room and kitchen convey as well. Kitchen area with island is 14'x22' & includes eat- in dining area that flows into the great room Dining room off of the kitchen provides a private room for entertaining. The large bedrooms have great closet space allowing for ample storage and could easily double as office. Master Bedroom 14'x16' w/ 2 large closets, one walk in, adjoins 9'x12' master bath--dble sink, jetted tub, shower, walk-in closet & ample space and ample space. Second level has 2 very large bedrooms, large closets, a cedar lined closet and a full hall bath. Canadian Maple hardwood floors downs. Energy efficient Phoenix HVAC/water heater on demand 2013. Deck,Brick Sidewalks,Firepit & Pergola, storage building. These home has everything for comfortable living. Large walk in closets in the bedroom and lighted storage in the upstairs. It is a truly a must see.

For open house information, contact Margaret Seay, EXP Realty LLC at 804-729-5188

Copyright © 2021 Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CVRMLS-2132043)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pl5v_0dR5tmgW00

18660 Christanna Hwy, Lawrenceville, 23868

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1960

CHARMING RENOVATED CAPE!Great space in this home--3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. UPDATED kitchen with stove & refrigerator. NEW paint, floor coverings, heat/air 2018! Very large lot--1.7+ ACRES! 2 storage building. Great deck on the back to enjoy cooking on the grill and relaxing after work! Priced right-$89,500!

For open house information, contact Robin Whitman, The Pointe Realty Group (Emporia) at 434-634-5151

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-129082)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emporia, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hampton Roads#Water Heater#Us Hwy#The Pointe Realty Group#Hvac#Freddie Royal#Lifelong Realty Inc#X22
Emporia Daily

Emporia Daily

Emporia, VA
97
Followers
289
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Emporia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy