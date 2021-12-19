Emporia-curious? These homes are on the market

(Emporia, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Emporia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

310 Van Dyke Trail, Emporia, 23847 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Convenient location to Interstate 95 and US Hwy 58! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and has an open floor plan. Large front and back yard, perfect for entertaining! Looking for a starter home, investment property or planning to downsize? This home is waiting for you to make it your own! Close proximity to town, doctors offices and restaurants! Public water and septic. Call your Realtor today to schedule an appointment.

115 Dumot Court, Jarratt, 23867 3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Condominium | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2005

townhouse is located in a very nice community. This home has laminate floors through out. Downstairs you have a large family room and spacious kitchen. All stain steel appliances. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The HVAC unit is less than 1 years old. The 3 dimensional roof is less than 3 years old. New hot water tank and recently renovated. This townhouse is a great investment opportunity. Conveniently located just minutes from Emporia and an easy drive to Richmond or Hampton Roads. No association fees.

206 Tall Oaks Drive, Emporia, 23847 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1998

BEAUTIFUL FULL FRONT PORCH 4 BR/3 BATH HOME! Built 1998, in the lovely Tall Oaks neighborhood. Inviting foyer welcomes into the lovely Great Room with 18' vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. Beside the fireplace are doors on each side that lead to the private patio in the quiet back yard. Custom shutters in the great room and kitchen convey as well. Kitchen area with island is 14'x22' & includes eat- in dining area that flows into the great room Dining room off of the kitchen provides a private room for entertaining. The large bedrooms have great closet space allowing for ample storage and could easily double as office. Master Bedroom 14'x16' w/ 2 large closets, one walk in, adjoins 9'x12' master bath--dble sink, jetted tub, shower, walk-in closet & ample space and ample space. Second level has 2 very large bedrooms, large closets, a cedar lined closet and a full hall bath. Canadian Maple hardwood floors downs. Energy efficient Phoenix HVAC/water heater on demand 2013. Deck,Brick Sidewalks,Firepit & Pergola, storage building. These home has everything for comfortable living. Large walk in closets in the bedroom and lighted storage in the upstairs. It is a truly a must see.

18660 Christanna Hwy, Lawrenceville, 23868 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1960

CHARMING RENOVATED CAPE!Great space in this home--3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths. UPDATED kitchen with stove & refrigerator. NEW paint, floor coverings, heat/air 2018! Very large lot--1.7+ ACRES! 2 storage building. Great deck on the back to enjoy cooking on the grill and relaxing after work! Priced right-$89,500!

