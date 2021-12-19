ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

Take a look at these homes on the market in La Grande

La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 2 days ago

(La Grande, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in La Grande than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4883UT_0dR5tlnn00

2007 2Nd St, La Grande, 97850

2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Look no further. Your next investment or starter home is right here. With 2 bedrooms, kitchen updates, a bonus room, storage and parking off the rear alleyway, and a large lot near downtown amenities, this home is begging to become your perfect project. Zoning allows for a duplex or aux unit, so you can maximize income and/or living space.

For open house information, contact Amanda May, RE/MAX Real Estate Team at 541-963-1000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21479782)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHvkV_0dR5tlnn00

62817 Buchanan Ln, Island City, 97850

3 Beds 2 Baths | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,633 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Small acreage property located in Island City offers a quality home with vaulted ceilings, dining room, large kitchen, bonus-hobby room, enclosed hot tube, large wrap around patio & oversized attached garage. Large yard has underground sprinklers with wrap around beautiful landscaping. The shop is 36 x 60 with 4-10 x 14 roll up doors, rough-in bathroom, upstairs roughed out for man cave, work area & storage area, one bay has concrete floors and the other bay has gravel floor and 5 RV hook ups.

For open house information, contact John Howard, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21102396)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
La Grande, OR
Local
Oregon Business
La Grande, OR
Business
City
Island City, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Howard
La Grande Today

La Grande Today

La Grande, OR
53
Followers
311
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy