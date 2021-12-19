Take a look at these homes on the market in La Grande

(La Grande, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in La Grande than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2007 2Nd St, La Grande, 97850 2 Beds 1 Bath | $124,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Look no further. Your next investment or starter home is right here. With 2 bedrooms, kitchen updates, a bonus room, storage and parking off the rear alleyway, and a large lot near downtown amenities, this home is begging to become your perfect project. Zoning allows for a duplex or aux unit, so you can maximize income and/or living space.

62817 Buchanan Ln, Island City, 97850 3 Beds 2 Baths | $785,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,633 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Small acreage property located in Island City offers a quality home with vaulted ceilings, dining room, large kitchen, bonus-hobby room, enclosed hot tube, large wrap around patio & oversized attached garage. Large yard has underground sprinklers with wrap around beautiful landscaping. The shop is 36 x 60 with 4-10 x 14 roll up doors, rough-in bathroom, upstairs roughed out for man cave, work area & storage area, one bay has concrete floors and the other bay has gravel floor and 5 RV hook ups.

