ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs News Alert
Steamboat Springs News Alert
 2 days ago

(Steamboat Springs, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Steamboat Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYdlT_0dR5tkv400

27320 County Road 52E, Steamboat Springs, 80487

4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 1973

2.9 acres of lush pasture, a beautiful home, outbuildings, and a small pond, this beautiful property is located in Elk River Valley just 10 minutes North of one of Steamboat Springs. Sub irrigated pasture/turn out area. This property is set up great for animals and equestrian use with 2 loafing sheds plus a shed for hay/tac storage. Steamboat Lake, Pearl Lake, and Hahn's Peak Lake are all within 45 minutes. Property is zoned to accommodate multiple uses.

For open house information, contact Ryan Crete, Hayden Outdoors - Windsor at 303-619-6774

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-943225)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQHTE_0dR5tkv400

429 Pine St, Steamboat Springs, 80487

6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,790,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,190 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This home, in a very desirable area of downtown Steamboat Springs that doesn't become available very often, is currently used by the owner as investment property with renters. It is a two story unit plus a walkout basement and unattached coach house that has been converted into a 400 sq ft, 1 BR 1 Bth rental unit. Seller is including all appliances, and there are several refrigerators, washer/dryer combos and kitchens or kitchenettes. Just a block off of Lincoln Avenue, the main street through town, you will find yourself in the middle of everything Steamboat. Restaurants, shops and many other business are a minute walk away. This property is centrally located between the world class skiing of Steamboat Ski Resort, Howelsen Hill, Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club, the Yampa River, Old Town Hot Springs and many more of the incredible activities Steamboat has waiting for you to discover. Be a part of Steamboat Springs!

For open house information, contact Dale Smigelsky, Hayden Outdoors - Windsor at 303-619-6774

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-944939)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Steamboat Springs, CO
Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
Steamboat Springs, CO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hot Springs#Steamboat Ski Resort#Ranch Golf Club
Steamboat Springs News Alert

Steamboat Springs News Alert

Steamboat Springs, CO
27
Followers
304
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Steamboat Springs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy