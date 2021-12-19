Take a look at these homes for sale in Steamboat Springs

(Steamboat Springs, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Steamboat Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

27320 County Road 52E, Steamboat Springs, 80487 4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 1973

2.9 acres of lush pasture, a beautiful home, outbuildings, and a small pond, this beautiful property is located in Elk River Valley just 10 minutes North of one of Steamboat Springs. Sub irrigated pasture/turn out area. This property is set up great for animals and equestrian use with 2 loafing sheds plus a shed for hay/tac storage. Steamboat Lake, Pearl Lake, and Hahn's Peak Lake are all within 45 minutes. Property is zoned to accommodate multiple uses.

For open house information, contact Ryan Crete, Hayden Outdoors - Windsor at 303-619-6774

429 Pine St, Steamboat Springs, 80487 6 Beds 4 Baths | $1,790,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,190 Square Feet | Built in 1912

This home, in a very desirable area of downtown Steamboat Springs that doesn't become available very often, is currently used by the owner as investment property with renters. It is a two story unit plus a walkout basement and unattached coach house that has been converted into a 400 sq ft, 1 BR 1 Bth rental unit. Seller is including all appliances, and there are several refrigerators, washer/dryer combos and kitchens or kitchenettes. Just a block off of Lincoln Avenue, the main street through town, you will find yourself in the middle of everything Steamboat. Restaurants, shops and many other business are a minute walk away. This property is centrally located between the world class skiing of Steamboat Ski Resort, Howelsen Hill, Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club, the Yampa River, Old Town Hot Springs and many more of the incredible activities Steamboat has waiting for you to discover. Be a part of Steamboat Springs!

For open house information, contact Dale Smigelsky, Hayden Outdoors - Windsor at 303-619-6774