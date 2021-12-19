House hunt Shawano: See what’s on the market now

(Shawano, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shawano will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

N6450 Fox Lane, Shawano, 54166 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Here is the property you have been looking for. Located on 16+ acres this home features a 3 bed/2 bath home with a walk out lower. Features include a new steel roof, new conventional septic, deck with gazebo. 2 additional rec rooms in lower of home. 2 gas and 2 wood fireplaces for those chilly Wisconsin evenings. Property also includes a 1bed/1bath cabin. Separate 4 stall garage with a workshop area. SELLER IS VERY MOTIVATED

For open house information, contact Chrise Eland, Keller Williams Green Bay at 920-632-7702

1127 S River St, Shawano, 54166 2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,177 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Come See this Beautiful 2 Bed, 1 Bath Home on a huge city Lot!! Amazing newer Wood Floors, Wood Ceiling in Living Room, Enclosed Front Porch, patio doors leading to Large Deck over looking back yard. An Additional Bed Room upstairs with closet & outlets. Great Kitchen design with updated cupboards, Full Basement w/ Laundry Hook Ups. Newer furnace and central air. Walking Distance to Park, Grocery Store & Wolf River. The Lot has plenty of room for Gatherings, A Garden or Just to Sit & Relax. Certainly a home of homes.

For open house information, contact Stanley Torry, RE/MAX North Winds Realty, LLC at 715-851-3637

301 High Street, Embarrass, 54933 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Rare find on the Embarrass River! Here's a great opportunity to have your home and a small business in the same location! This well-kept 3-bedroom home has a partially-finished rec room and laundry room w/bath on the lower level. 24x39 heated garage/shop has an attic w/compressor and basement w/mechanic pit. 23x45 heated shop w/8x14 office, patio doors, and central air. (4) outbuildings including a 14x24 w/overhead door, 12x16 w/(2) sliding doors, 12x17, and 12x10. Three have cement floors. Gorgeous river frontage! Property can't close until after Jan 1st for tax purposes.

For open house information, contact Gerry O'Connor, Keller Williams Fox Cities at 715-823-5144

N1458 South Branch Path Road, Keshena, 54135 3 Beds 4 Baths | $524,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Serenity awaits at this amazing waterfront property! Enjoy beautiful Legend Lake with the peace and tranquility of this Legend Lake Channel home. Situated on a .42 acre lot with 100ft of water frontage. Many trees and wild flowers. Take in the scenery and relax on the maintenance free composite deck. New concrete walkway and patio. Home features a large master bedroom and bathroom with jetted tub. First floor AND lower level laundry. The open concepts makes a great space for gatherings. Two walkout french doors in lower level with tons of potential to finish. The lake is waiting for you!

For open house information, contact Dawn Gut, RE/MAX North Winds Realty, LLC at 715-524-2508