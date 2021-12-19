Check out these Sandpoint homes on the market

(Sandpoint, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sandpoint than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1317 W Prominence Ct, Sandpoint, 83864 4 Beds 2 Baths | $694,912 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-sold Durham at time of listing

235 Ridge Way, Sandpoint, 83864 2 Beds 1 Bath | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 2000

North Idaho Dream!!! Enjoy lots of privacy on this beautiful 6 acre property. A lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, with a 2 car attached garage, is surrounded by a park-like setting, complete with fenced gardens, and enveloped with a forest of evergreens and hardwoods. The home received a new metal roof and hardie board siding in 2021, and the windows were replaced in 2020. Outbuildings include a garden shed, 32ft x 12 ft pole barn, and an insulated and heated pump house. Possibilities abound. Live on the property year round, or make it your get away spot from all the hustle and bustle. There are also several level sites on the property to build your dream home. 20 minutes to Sandpoint and Schweitzer. All firewood stays with property.

514 Willow Lane, Naples, 83847 4 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Idaho Dream Property waiting for you to finish! Fantastic open views, multiple gorgeous & private hilltop wooded building sites, on this stunning splitable 20 acres with roughed in brand new 2200 SF log home, off grid, has well, septic system and solar installed, a smaller single wide to live in while the log home is being finished. Paved county maintained road is less than a minute away. Lake MacArthur and the National Forest are minutes away; no need to find & hire contractors, Seller is excellent and experienced, & will stay and finish home to your specs & desires at additional cost! Home is a closed in shell, you're welcome to design the interior as you'd wish, 2 stories with a loft, HUGE timbers, what a nice home this is going to be! Addition contiguous 10 acre parcel available.

293 Jasper Loop, Sandpoint, 83864 4 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Price Reduced! Move in Ready! This lovely Elks Golf Course Fairway fronting Home is located in a charming new neighborhood and comes with a 1 year home warranty!. This well appointed home has been thoughtfully planned with an open layout and good quality finishes. Home is heated with radiant in floor heat. There is ample storage, covered porch and patio, and separate laundry room. Large yard with front and rear irrigation and landscape package. This home is a short distance to Sandpoint recreation and downtown. Future connectivity to trail systems.

