House hunt Barre: See what’s on the market now

2570 North Street, East Montpelier, 05651 2 Beds 1 Bath | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1792

This is pure Vermont... idyllic, pristine, and the quintessential landscape of pastures and forests, overlooking 80 miles of panoramic mountain ridgelines. Mountain vistas span Camel’s Hump, Hunger Mountain, Sugarbush and Mad River Glen. I-89 is minutes away, providing convenient access to multiple ski resorts including Stowe only 30 minutes away. Although the property's location offers private retreat, one does not have to compromise on amenities and convenience – this top-of-the-hill location is within minutes of charming downtown Montpelier, recently voted by Conde Nast Traveler as one of the most beautiful towns in America and Vermont’s capital city. The property is bordered on the western perimeter by 300+ acres of conserved farmland, protected from any development. On the southern side of the property there is an area that cannot be built upon, due to it being part of a ‘Spring Recharge area’. Road frontage is nearly 2,000 feet; 25% of the land is open meadows – the remaining portion is wooded, with access to numerous trails for walking, biking, XC skiing and snowmobiling. The existing structure was built in the late 1700's and needs significant work, although the barn is fairly solid. Whether you are contemplating a luxury single-family home, or the potential for multiple executive home sites, this parcel must be seen to be fully appreciated for the opportunities it offers the discerning buyer.

4 Skylark Terrace, Barre Town, 05641 4 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 1972

With vaulted ceilings and a grand central hearth, this isn’t your everyday Raised Ranch. The main living level has a bright, open concept with brand new composite flooring. The living room has large beams and generous windows that give the space a contemporary chalet feel that you’ll enjoy all winter. Once summer hits you’ll be able to step through the sliding glass doors and on to the deck that’s perfectly quiet amidst the trees. The main level is completed with two back bedrooms and a full bath. A wonderful and unique feature is that this home also has a two-bedroom accessory dwelling on the lower level that has a separate entrance and is fully ready to go as an income-producing unit. Who doesn’t want extra income to pay the mortgage? If that’s not your ideal or you’d just like more space as one single family home, the two living spaces can easily be joined. Being set back from the road and on 0.8 acres there’s just enough space to feel private, yet is still has a neighborhood feel and is close to town. In move-in condition, what more could you be looking for?

1272 Vt Route 12, Northfield, 05663 1 Bed 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1830

Great Opportunity for investor or owner occupant. This home is waiting for someone to make it their own, has great potential. Detached building could be finished and used as a rental. Close to Norwich University

3 Eagles At Smugglers Notch Resort, Cambridge, 05654 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 2,074 Square Feet | Built in 2006

If spectacular mountain views, luxurious amenities and a plethora of family friendly activities are what you've been searching for, look no further than this Eagles 3-bedroom at Smugglers’ Notch. This gorgeous “Equishare” Condo is located at America’s #1 Family Resort nestled in the heart of the Green Mountains. It offers central air conditioning, a four season sunroom off dining/living room and the ultimate master-suite with a two person whirlpool bath and steam shower and private balcony perfect for relaxing après ski. There’s no shortage of activities to keep your family busy here on the North Hill. Eagles owners and their guests can enjoy the building’s exclusive outdoor hot tub plus all this community offers including an indoor lap pool, two hot tubs, children’s interactive water play pool and fitness facility. During the warmer months the neighborhood owners can conveniently access an outdoor pool and waterslide, sand volleyball court and playground. "Equishare" offers 6 months of vacation ownership. Eagles 3 Option B includes the highly sought-after weeks of Christmas, New Year's and July 4th. All 24 weeks: first 3 weeks of Jan; 2nd week of Mar through last week of Mar, last week of Apr through the 3rd week of May, mid-Jun through the 3rd week of Jul, early Dec through early Jan. Owners enjoy extensive benefits, excellent rental income opportunities and worldwide exchanges to resorts through RCI. Property Taxes paid as part of the HOA fees.

