Check out these homes on the Hibbing market now

(Hibbing, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hibbing. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

128 W 1St Ave, Keewatin, 55753 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 637 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Cute 2 bedroom (tandem), 1 bathroom, 1 stall garage on a corner lot. Kitchen remodeled in 2018 with new appliances, cabinets and countertops, bathroom updated in 2019, and new flooring on main floor. This is a great starter home! Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Norma Jean Jofs, Z' Up North Realty at 218-827-2288

208 E Taconite Ave, Keewatin, 55753 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,028 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Very spacious updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home on an oversized 100 x 125 lot! Attached garage and a 20 x 35 pole building! Many updates including metal roof and siding, vinyl windows, fresh paint, and hardwood floors.

For open house information, contact Joshua Renskers, Village Realty at 218-263-8877

3421 W 2Nd Ave, Hibbing, 55746 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Classic 2 story 4BR 1.5 bath with maint free exterior, newer steel roofing, freshly redecorated with new flooring and paint. Remodeled bathrooms, newer furnace with central air, newer vinyl windows, move in condition, all appliances included.

For open house information, contact Tim Renskers, Village Realty at 218-263-8877

2627 1St Avenue, Hibbing, 55746 3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nicely appointed 3 bedroom home close to everything in town. Kitchen remodeled, and updated gas forced-air and some electrical updates. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the spacious living, dining area and in the upstairs bedrooms. Large jacuzzi tub in the main bathroom. A large back yard with patio and privacy fence adds extra entertaining space. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Jill Barrett, Johnson Hometown Realty at 218-263-4411