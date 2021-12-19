Sturgeon Bay-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sturgeon Bay, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sturgeon Bay. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1036 N 5Th Ave, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | 1,876 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Character of old meets modern day conveniences! Home has been gutted down to studs & totally remodeled yet boasts the romantic vibe of its youth! Large frml living rm,large formal dining room, other dining space could be lounge/coffee bar by day & cocktail bar by night w/pass thru to kitchen, other room on main floor could be bdrm, office, den. Nicely remodeled kitchen & baths, 1st floor laundry rm & zero step shower, engineered hardwood flrs & tile, lrg bdrms, huge lot w/mature trees, covered patio & garage w/original carriage style doors. Full stone basement under main home/crawl space under kitchen/laundry room.

For open house information, contact Zoe Van Oss, CB Real Estate Group Sturgeon Bay at 920-743-8881

1944 Franks Rd, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Nice smaller home on very private setting. New flooring through out the house. Large living room is open to dinning room and kitchen. A couple of items need to be finished. "painting" Home is on a large lot, 1.46 acres with both open and wooded areas. A deck takes you to the front door and is perfect for grilling out. This is an estate sale and existing items can discussed.

For open house information, contact Tom Cofrin, CB Real Estate Group Sturgeon Bay at 920-743-8881

7999 Oakmont Way, Egg Harbor, 54209 2 Beds 2 Baths | $389,900 | Condominium | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Pre-Construction at The Orchards Village at Egg Harbor! Single level floor plan with attached 2 car garage, office, no steps, covered front porch, and spacious master suite. You pick out your finish selections! Additional customization available at additional cost. This model will feature, zero step entry, office, patio, and should be ready late summer 2022. Other floor plans available. Near village shops and eateries and Orchards Golf Course. HIGH SPEED INTERNET. Live life like a vacation at The Orchards Village! Taxes are approximate. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE Address may change. Pictures of existing unit and may include upgrades.

For open house information, contact Scott Bader, CB Real Estate Group Fish Creek at 920-868-2373

4446 Hwy 42, Sturgeon Bay, 54235 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Just North of Sturgeon Bay, this property offers the opportunity to put your creative brain to work and make this place home, vacation spot or keep as a rental. Great back yard to host all your friends and family. Property includes house and trailer, they share a well and have their own septic systems. Currently has tenants, please allow 24 hours notice for showing requests.

For open house information, contact Erin Leline, Shorewest Realtors-Door County at 920-868-3245