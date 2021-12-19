Check out these Show Low homes on the market

(Show Low, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Show Low. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1640 S Iris Lane, Show Low, 85901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Home/Lot package. At this price we offer an excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath spec home to be built with a spacious great room in Torreon. Home comes standard with custom home features: granite, knotty alder cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge, gas fireplace, laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms and laundry room, tiled walk in shower and bath surround, vaulted ceilings in great room and both front and back decks all with tongue and groove finishes, low maintenance exterior with LP Smart siding, Low E Windows, iron railings, Trex decking, Gas hot water heater, AC, 2 car garage and more. We can also discuss a more custom floor plan or another model at a TBD price. Estimated 12 month completion time after closing on lot.

2051 N Bison Ridge Trail, Show Low, 85901 2 Beds 2 Baths | $448,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,448 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Looking for the perfect seasonal or full-time rental property that's also an excellent personal retreat? Here it is - located in the highly desired community of Bison Ridge, this beautiful 2BR/2BA + den, split floorplan home situated on a half-acre+ has it all. Walk up through the fully-fenced front yard to the covered patio and front deck. Enter the front door and you are greeted with a large welcoming great room, connected through the kitchen and spacious dining area. The large living area with t&g ceiling and a cozy stone fireplace is at the center of it all. To the right are the guest bedroom, 2nd bath with tiled walk-in shower and the separate den/office. Opposite the living area is a large master suite, separate master bath with tub/shower, and an adjacent laundry room and pantry.

512 Fieldy Road, Show Low, 85901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,847 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Phenomenal sunrise, sunset, & overlooking views from this brand NEW home on a fully fenced 25 acre estate backing National Forest. Gorgeous accent beams & an oversized fireplace are your first view as you enter, & give this home a grand rustic modern feel. North wing features Luxurious master suite with soaking tub, full walk thru shower, spacious master closet that walks thru to the laundry room, & an office/flex room/4th bdrm. Charming paver courtyard in the back is perfect for entertaining & separates the North & South wing. Stunning kitchen has everything. From the beautiful white quartzite countertops with black veins to the oversized walk in pantry with an overlooking view every detail has been designed with the particular chef in mind. The South wing features 2 additional ensuite..

2320 W Edgewater, Show Low, 85901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $708,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,154 Square Feet | Built in 2022

ON THE WATER LOT/HOME PKG - Excellent floor plan with 3 bedroom, 2 bath spec home to be built with a spacious great room in Torreon. Comes standard with custom home features - granite, alder cabinets, stainless steel appliances including fridge, laminate flooring, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathroom and laundry, tiled walk-in shower and bath surround, vaulted ceilings in great room, front and back decks with tongue and groove finishes, low maintenance exterior with LP Smart siding, low E windows, iron railings, Trex deck, tankless on demand water heater, refrigerator, washer and dryer plus $1000 gift card to Lowes for window coverings, etc. Estimated 12 month completion time. Requires cash or construction loan. Call for details.

