Top homes for sale in Burley

(Burley, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

249 Main St, Albion, 83311 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Own a memorable piece of southern Idaho history! The original Cassia County Courthouse is most currently recognized for the vintage Coca-Cola mural making it an ideal stop for both local and visiting photographers. It has a 2 bedroom unit with a broad capacity for expansion, whether as additional living units or commercial use. Although it's been neglected for years and needs lots of TLC, it's a standing testament to the craftsmanship of the era. Hurry and snatch this once in a lifetime property before a developer decides to tear it down.

2659 Fairmont Drive, Burley, 83318 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,450 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Wonderful home in a great neighborhood. Home has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with two Fireplaces. Large family room and fruit room. A beautiful established yard with automatic sprinklers, a garden space, 2 apple trees, and raspberries. Cement Patio and a garden Shed. Come take a look!

607 E Hwy 81, Burley, 83318 6 Beds 5 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,670 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Amazing custom built home that offers the best of luxury and country living. 2 master suites, huge out door entertaining area, RV parking all on 1 acre, with a 20x40 shop that has electricity, and much more. Bring your animals and toys, this is a great opportunity to own a one of a kind property. This is a builder owned home and he is finishing up some last minute items. More pictures to come.

757 Normal Avenue, Burley, 83318 2 Beds 1 Bath | $16,000 | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Single Wide MH in a MHP! Buy MH and only pay lot rent of $490| Updated with new kitchen counter, sink, LVP flooring, new carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Freshly painted! Open living room/kitchen floor plan! Updated vinyl windows, gas furnace, and hookups for washer/dryer. Great deck with cover for front door, room for the BBQ, And exit door with great steps. This is a CASH only purchase. Owner only can live in MH. Quick and Easy to see! Call your agent!

