Check out these homes for sale in Hazard now

18 Haddix Ridge, Hazard, 41701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,889 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Gorgeous, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. offers open living space with 18' ceilings in the living room, custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1st floor master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large custom bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. Large entertaining space for outdoor BBQ's with family and friends.

230 Rockaway St, Hazard, 41701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $134,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

FALL SPECIAL!! Come home to your new hideaway off the beaten path but right in the center of it all!! Complete remodel featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open concept living area, main floor master, upstairs balcony overlook into family room, large deck, and a spacious fenced side yard!

567 Big Willard Road, Busy, 41723 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 110 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great potential rental property. Property included a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house, a large garage with a apartment and a single wide trailer. On a large one acre lot.

440 Birch, Hazard, 41701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Perfect starter home or investment property! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on a double lot.

