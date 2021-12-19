Check out these homes for sale in Hazard now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

 2 days ago

(Hazard, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hazard than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Oqpf_0dR5tcrG00

18 Haddix Ridge, Hazard, 41701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,889 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Gorgeous, move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. offers open living space with 18' ceilings in the living room, custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1st floor master suite with vaulted ceilings, a large custom bath and walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. Large entertaining space for outdoor BBQ's with family and friends.

For open house information, contact Heather Pendergrass Hughes, Moore Real Estate at 606-439-1971

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-116393)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGHt2_0dR5tcrG00

230 Rockaway St, Hazard, 41701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $134,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

FALL SPECIAL!! Come home to your new hideaway off the beaten path but right in the center of it all!! Complete remodel featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open concept living area, main floor master, upstairs balcony overlook into family room, large deck, and a spacious fenced side yard!

For open house information, contact Jessica McGraner, Re/Max Legacy Group-Hazard at 606-487-9544

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-116073)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fAwk4_0dR5tcrG00

567 Big Willard Road, Busy, 41723

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 110 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great potential rental property. Property included a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house, a large garage with a apartment and a single wide trailer. On a large one acre lot.

For open house information, contact Michelle Jones, Re/Max Legacy Group-Hazard at 606-487-9544

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115983)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G59CT_0dR5tcrG00

440 Birch, Hazard, 41701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Perfect starter home or investment property! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath on a double lot.

For open house information, contact Michelle Jones, Re/Max Legacy Group-Hazard at 606-487-9544

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EKTARKY-115742)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

