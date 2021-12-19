Top homes for sale in Marble Falls

(Marble Falls, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marble Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

350 Bluff Rd, Spicewood, 78669 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,524 Square Feet | Built in 2021

**To Be Built** This is a 1 story floor plan that includes 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Standard 3 car side load garage and boasts 2760 livable sqft. All appliances are Energy Star certified. The plan has several flex space upgrade options that can add an additional 939sqft. The flex options that add square footage are a game room that can be added at the rear of the home behind the garage and an upstairs bonus room. Some additional flex space options are enclosing the study and adding French doors, converting the rear windows to sliding glass doors, and converting the rear covered porch into an extended outdoor living area. This floor plan also has the option to add a secondary living quarter or "Casita" and there's room for a pool! Photos are examples of a model ~ price and finishes may vary. The price is based on the cost to build the base home plan with a $40,000 upgrade budget. Price is subject to change depending on the cost to build at the time construction begins. Located on 8+ acres in the Heart of Spicewood. 20 Minutes to HEB, Marble Falls & Home Depot. Workshop allowed. Convenience to Lake Travis and Austin combined w/ the seclusion of the wooded property make this the ideal location! Floor plans in Docs. Photos are pictures of the model home. Some of the finish-outs are upgrades and not included in the base price.

122 Plaza Escondido, Horseshoe Bay, 78657 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,895,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,602 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Custom Mediterranean Golf Course home in the Exclusive Escondido Golf and Lake Club. This home has it all...pool, eastern golf course exposure, custom construction with exquisite interior finish-outs, close to the Clubhouse and all amenities. Three car garage for the private golf cart, detached casita for privacy, top of the line appliances, beautiful private patios with outdoor kitchen and TV’s. Four large bedrooms with the fifth used as a study with built-ins, bath, and closet. Large, .60 acre lot.

124 E Castlebriar Dr, Granite Shoals, 78654 2 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,090 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Located in Granite Shoals, this single story offers a detached garage apartment. On three lots and only minutes from Lake LBJ. This house offers a simple layout ready for a remodel.

22 Beaver Island, Granite Shoals, 78654 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,621 Square Feet | Built in 2008

22 Beaver Island is a fantastic lake house, built with lake life in mind. Absolutely stunning open waterfront at the widest part of Lake LBJ, with a north facing orientation. Lake LBJ is a favorite destination for Texans with its endless recreational activities, you and your family will delight in the full range of lake activities this wonderful lake has to offer, boating, fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking, and swimming. The ultimate lakeside retreat for everyday living or weekend getaways, this stylish home features 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths, a large game room // bunk room, open concept living space with phenomenal lake views, gourmet kitchen and great outdoor entertaining areas. Featuring a large 3 car garage, 2 stall boat house to accommodate the largest watercraft and amenities such as a whole house backup generator system. Beaver Island is a highly sought, after location on Lake LBJ, the small Island of 41 homes forms a warm friendly community jetting out into the blue waters of Lake LBJ. When you travel across the causeway, you’ll feel like you're home. Come have a look! Located just 45 minutes Northwest of Austin and 90 minutes North of San Antonio in the Highland Lakes area of the Texas Hill Country.

