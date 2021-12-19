Check out these homes on the Okmulgee market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(Okmulgee, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Okmulgee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLTq4_0dR5ta5o00

1001 N Oklahoma Avenue, Okmulgee, 74447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,441 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This 3 Bed/2 Bath is spacious. It does need some repair but has a lot of potential. Located on a corner lot with several pecan trees. Fenced yard and has a nice wrap around deck. Detached garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CELBe_0dR5ta5o00

2306 Piney Point Avenue, Okmulgee, 74447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new build by Baker Custom Homes. Spacious and top of the line! White oak beams, custom master shower, brand new high end appliances, walk in closets in each room! No detail was overlooked when building this gorgeous home! Located in Quail Meadows neighborhood you have the choice between Okmulgee OR Morris school district. Must see to appreciate!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwAiE_0dR5ta5o00

12565 Hwy 52 Street, Morris, 74445

4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,535 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great country home on 10 Acres. Huge great room, moveable island in kitchen open to breakfast area & den w/wood burning fp. Refinished wood floors, updated lighting & fans, split bedroom plan, 2nd bed w/private bath, huge master w/ additional living space, master bath w/separate shower and whirlpool tub. To be sold with listing 2141918 for a total of 1.55 million. (80 acres, 2 houses and large barn)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ktdz3_0dR5ta5o00

7610 Ferguson Road, Beggs, 74421

4 Beds 3 Baths | $544,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Gorgeous updated home on 10 acres! New carpet, new paint, updated master bath, half bath and so much more! Main living area has gorgeous natural light and a large fireplace! So many options for storage throughout! Outside patio and pergola for entertaining, storm cellar, and detached shop. You won't want to miss out on seeing this beautiful home!

