Top homes for sale in Escanaba

(Escanaba, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Escanaba. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

N18728 Co Rd 551, Bark River, 49807 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Mobile Home | 986 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Home is a freshly remodeled mobile home on County Rd 551 in Bark River. Home is a true 3 bedroom 1 bath but the 3rd bedroom is currently being used as a utility room/laundry room but could easily be converted back to a 3 bedroom. There is an alternate space that could be used for laundry. Home sits on roughly 21.5 acres. The home features newer laminate flooring throughout. Roof was new in 2020. Home has a rather large living room and kitchen. As you enter the home there is a large mudroom. The full bathroom offers a large sink with a lot of counter space as well as a newer jacuzzi tub. There is a large barn on the property that is currently being used as a guest home. The barn has electricity and a wood heat source. Offers plenty of space for additional storage. At the back of the property the previous owner had a gravel pit operation. The current owner has not continued that operation and has no contracts in place. The property also offers a very dense forest with cedar, maple and apple trees. There are trails throughout the property to walk through the peaceful woods while hearing birds chirp. Home is in a nice location given that it is off the highway and only a short drive to Escanaba. The yard offers plenty of room for all the activities you could imagine. There is an additional porch off the back of the house to accommodate those family barbecues. There is also a small shed on the property for additional storage.

4131 18Th, Escanaba, 49829 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1865

3 bedroom home with 2 car garage and large shop building located just minutes from town on 4 acres! Several recent updates including furnace!

1511 N 3Rd, Escanaba, 49829 2 Beds 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home features a spacious kitchen, large living room, dining room & full bathroom on the main floor. Upstairs are 2 nice size bedrooms and small bonus room currently used for storage. The laundry is in the basement. Property currently has a long term tenant

2485 F, Bark River, 49807 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Great Location for this house house in Bark River on 2.55 Acres. This house has an amazing layout with large rooms. There 2 bedrooms, Large living room, dining room, full basement, 2 car attached garage. Also has a wood boiler included but will be need to be moved. The garage is plumbed for in floor heat. There is a root cellar in the basement. There is a large garden area and an apple orchard.

