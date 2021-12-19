Take a look at these homes for sale in Bolivar

(Bolivar, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bolivar will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5017 South 142Nd Road, Morrisville, 65710 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This is a great investment property and has a ton of potential! Nice big lot on over 3 acres. Client is focusing on other projects and is letting this one go to the next lucky buyer. Check with your buyer's agent to see what all is included in this property when purchasing.

605 East Broadway Street, Bolivar, 65613 5 Beds 5 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,677 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Own a piece of Bolivar history! The Upton House was built in the 1885 and has always been the gracious lady of the town. Located one block off the town square, she stands three stories high, an elegant Victorian completely renovated and ready to be a home and/or bed and breakfast and possible restaurant, cooking school, catering hall, art center. This house could make your dreams come true.This property is zoned residential, but the city of Bolivar has granted it a Special Use Permit to be used as a commercial space. See document section for more information.

4851 South 190Th Road, Halfway, 65663 3 Beds 2 Baths | $223,000 | Manufactured On Land | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This home is located on 25 acres! Stay warm this winter with the wood burning fireplace in the living room. The kitchen is a great size and offers an island, dining area, and plenty of counter space. All kitchen appliances come with the house, including the refrigerator. There is a second dining area off of the kitchen that could also be used as a second seating area. Enjoy the view of your land from the back deck. Steel post and wire fence available for new owner if preferred. Located on a private piece of land which includes a pond, barn, and well house.

4436 South 55Th Road, Fair Play, 65649 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Picture Perfect, Custom Country Ranch Home w/ Concrete Siding on 10 Acres, 24x36 Shop, Barn, Storm Shelter, Bunk House and More! Beautiful gated entry leads the way to this 10 acre show place starting w/over 350 ft of vinyl fencing & a long concrete driveway that lead to the home & shop. You will be equally impressed when you walk inside this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. From the open & inviting kitchen, dining & living room w/hickory hardwood floors, custom trim & maple cabinets, newly added wainscoting. Huge island between the kitchen & formal dining offers lots of storage space & is perfect for large family gatherings. Large master bedroom & master bath w/double sinks, walk-in shower & walk-in closet. Add 2 more bedrooms, bath, utility room & office. The 2 attached garage is also the home to an EF 5 Storm Shelter. Exterior of Home has new paint and shutters. The outside features are endless with beautiful newly redone and added landscaping, zip line, new deck with walkway to firepit area, above ground pool, raised garden beds, immaculate shop with overhead doors, entry door, concrete floors, electric and comes as you see it other than personal property also a newly added bunk house for extra guests. Property is fenced & ready for your hobby farm needs. Located just minutes from Bolivar and the Beautiful Stockton Lake! Country Living at its FINEST!

