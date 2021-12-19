Check out these Columbia homes on the market

(Columbia, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

19 Catfish Lane, Columbia, 39429 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Perfect weekend getaway with access to the Pearl River includes 16 x 80 mobile home with a sunporch, large workshop, all on a beautiful 2.94 acre lot that includes fruit trees and Catalpa worm trees planted. Gated entrance to the river within walking distance with a nice boat launch into the river. This rare gem won't last long!

For open house information, contact Patricia Fleming, RE/MAX Southland Real Estate at 601-551-0343

84 Oatis Camp Lane, Columbia, 39429 5 Beds 4 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,198 Square Feet | Built in 1995

If you are looking for a paradise to retire to on the weekends, you have found it! There is a deer stand on the property, along with approximately 500 feet of river frontage. This building is actually two in one. It sleeps 20 people in beds or sofas. Lots more if you break out the blow up mattresses. This would also make one awesome short term rental. Lots of places to swing and take in the scenery. Call now to book your showing before its gone.

For open house information, contact Banjo Camardelle, Holliday Real Estate at 601-795-9371

7 Lakeview Road, Columbia, 39429 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 1996

NEW PRICE....PRICED TO SELL!!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, on large corner lot (Lots 1, 2 & 3) in Lakeview. Built-ins, sunroom, attached storage, garage w/door, basement storage. Call for information.

For open house information, contact Patricia Cooper, Patricia Cooper Real Estate at 601-736-6441

1501 Gill Street, Columbia, 39429 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,965 Square Feet | Built in 1950

NEW PRICE!!! SELLER IS READY TO MOVE THIS PROPERTY!!! Spacious 3BR/2BA on large corner lot in a great location. Newer roof. New heat/air. Call for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Logan Kemp, Patricia Cooper Real Estate at 601-736-6441