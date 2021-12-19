Check out these Hudson homes on the market

(Hudson, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hudson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

254 Island Drive, Copake, 12521 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 1997

A tranquil island setting in the middle of the only high speed motor boat lake in Columbia county. 254 Island Dr is a 3100sf modern home on 1.56 acres w/ 3 brs (w/ room for more), 4 baths and 4 separate entertaining spaces. The open plan living/kitchen/dining great room has soaring double height ceilings, wood burning FP and loft above. A mix of mature trees surround the property offering seclusion while still allowing for direct lake views from the large deck and the significant private water frontage and dock. Lake view can be opened up further!Exceptional features of the house include 2 decks, gas grill hookup, outdoor shower, waterfall, 2-car garage and an abundance of windows throughout letting in natural light from all directions.Island Drive is a beautifully maintained gated lake community of only 15 very private and special homes. Shared community tennis court and septic. Perfectly situated 2 hours from NYC, 15 minutes from Hudson NY and 20 minutes from Great Barrington, MA.

18 Valley Ct, Coxsackie, 12015 4 Beds 3 Baths | $929,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,700 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Custom built colonial perched directly on the private lake community of Sleepy Hollow. This magnificent home features elaborate moldings, windows upon more windows, hardwood and tile floors, huge chef kitchen with a Viking propane range, subzero refrigerator, white cabinets topped off with granite counters. Eat in kitchen with fireplace. Most rooms boost lake views. The main suite features a private balcony over looking the lake,2 walk in closets, jetted soaking tub, a multi jet shower. As you walk through the family room featuring a propane fireplace you open the glass sliders to an over size trex deck with pergola. A short stroll takes you to a two tier deck with a brand new gazebo with lights, fans, water & electric. Dock space for 2 boats. Kayak rack with storage. The furnace was replaced 2 years ago. The year round community has a private hall, beach, 2 pools, tennis, pickle ball, golf range, just to mention a few of the activities. Access to NYC can be made by train in Hudson, I-87 is just a few miles away for a smooth ride to Albany. Perfect ski house in the winter, this is Catskill living at its best.

19 Ivy, Copake, 12521 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Copake Lake 2-bedroom home on a private dead-end road. Eat-in kitchen, living room and office. Washer/dryer hook-ups. This full-time residence is priced to sell. Deeded rights to Copake Lake.

9699 Route 9W, Athens, 12015 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Well Maintained Ranch just outside the Village of Athens close proximity to NYS Thruway, shopping, restaurants and all that the area has to offer. Home is set back nicely from Rt9W, offers 2 bedrooms, eat in kitchen, screened in front porch, over size garage under with workshop space and newer mechanicals. Come be a part of the renaissance going on in the Upper Hudson Valley with new art spaces opening, new restaurants, coffee shops plus 40 min to Hunter/ Windham Ski Mts and minutes to downtown Catskill and Hudson / Amtrak.

