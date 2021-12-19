House hunt Moberly: See what’s on the market now

(Moberly, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Moberly than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

812 South Williams St, Moberly, 65270 2 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Two bedroom, two bath home for sale located in Moberly, MO. This home has had several upgrades over the years which includes new carpet, and some new plumbing just to name a few. The home is move-in ready and comes with very little yard maintenance! Great little setup for a first time home buyer or someone looking to downsize.

558 Fulton Ave., Moberly, 65270 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Comfortable 2 bedroom home near east end of Fulton Avenue ! Large living room adjacent to kitchen/dining room. Hardwood floors ,vinyl, limited carpet. Attached garage. Home ready to decorate and enjoy! New water heater/central air, forced air furnace, large back yard. Fenced area for kids and pets. Garden spot, too!

801 W Reed St., Moberly, 65270 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,022 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Classic beauty of the early 1900's, this home embodies the charm and romance of a bygone era! Ornate details throughout, beautiful woodwork/trim/built-ins, ornate fireplaces, fantastic covered balcony, large rooms & so much more! Upper-level laundry room. Detached two-car garage; privacy fenced backyard. New roof & gutters on home installed in 2020. The piano in the foyer will convey.

718 St. Charles, Moberly, 65270 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Great family home, just needs some love! 4BR/1.5BA home with a large back yard in a quiet neighborhood. Attached 2 car garage and storage sheds. Buyer to verify ALL information.

