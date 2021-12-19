Check out these homes on the Kittanning market now

(Kittanning, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kittanning. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

348 Shuster Dr, Freeport, 16229 2 Beds 1 Bath | $22,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1965

2 bedroom, 1 bath on sized lot in Freeport

521 West Main Street, Rural Valley Boro, 16249 9 Beds 4 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1917

The first floor has a Kitchen/dining room, Living room, four other rooms, plus two full baths. The second floor has a sitting room, five other rooms, plus a full bath. The third floor has four rooms plus a full bath. The roof is approx. 25 years old. There is an in-ground pool (15x30), it needs a new liner. Also included is a 30x40 Building that is completely renovated. It includes a bath and storage room. Property is on a Corner Lot. This home is presently being used as a Personal Care Home but the Owner is offering this large home for sale as a residence.

1324 Fifth Avenue, Ford City, 16226 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Check out this great two story investment close to downtown, currently rented at $725.00/month. This is a two bedroom, 1 bath home with a long term tenant. Off street parking with a two car garage.

146 West Main Street, Worthington Borough, 16262 5 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 1913

This home has three to five bedrooms and two full baths. Two are on the first floor and three on the second. Use all as bedrooms or however you wish. It sits on a nice corner lot. It offers an enclosed front porch (7x22), enclosed side porch (7x10), and a (12x16) rear deck. The second floor offers both inside and outside access. There is a full staircase to the third floor which has many possible uses. There are two decorative fireplaces to decorate for the holidays. The home has been updated and new flooring throughout. The garage foundation was saved for a new garage. This home was originally an up and down duplex and could still be used as such. It would only need a second floor kitchen. (The 220V outlet for a range is existing.) There are new windows ordered for the side porch and will be installed when they come in.

